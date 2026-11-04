Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Dadar for ₹24.75 crore

Radhika Rahane, wife of cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has purchased two luxury residential apartments at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, for a combined consideration of ₹24.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Mumbai real estate: Radhika Rahane, wife of cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has purchased two luxury residential apartments at Shivaji Park in Dadar, (Instagram)

According to the documents, Radhika purchased the two flats on the higher floor of a under construction building named Oceana from Kohinoor Planet Constructions Private Limited. The two apartments have a combined RERA carpet area of 3,391.75 sq ft and come with six car parking spaces.

The apartments are located on Keluskar Road South in Shivaji Park, Dadar West, one of Mumbai's established residential neighbourhoods. The two agreements were registered on October 29, 2026, the documents show.

Also Read: Cricketer KL Rahul and wife Athiya Suneil Shetty purchase ₹20 crore apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area

Rahane paid stamp duty of ₹1.23 crore across the two agreements. Radhika Rahane also benefited from the 1% stamp duty concession available to women homebuyers under the Maharashtra government's policy introduced in March 2021.

The seller was represented by Avinash Vishnu Chitre, who acted as the power of attorney holder for admission and acknowledgment on behalf of Unmesh Manohar Joshi, director of Kohinoor Planet Constructions Private Limited.

The purchase adds to the list of high-value residential property transactions involving prominent personalities in Mumbai. Shivaji Park and its surrounding neighbourhoods in Dadar have remained established residential destinations, offering access to railway connectivity, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and recreational spaces.

An email query was sent to Radhika Rahane and Kohinoor Planet Constructions Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. Ajinkya Rahane could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Vishal Mishra buys four apartments spread across 4,058 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹22.25 crore

Radhika Rahane is an interior designer and social media personality. She is married to Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who has represented India in international cricket and has also captained the Indian Test team.

In 2024, the Maharashtra government alloted a plot measuring 21,348 square feet at Bandra West to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane for establishing a well-equipped sports facility. The plot will be leased out to Rahane for a period of 30 years for a premium of ₹4.88 crore and lease rent as per prevailing rates of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which owns the land.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane gets Bandra plot that Sunil Gavaskar didn’t develop

The plot, reserved for a sports complex, is located close to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West, where land prices range between ₹70,000 per square feet to ₹1,20,000 per square feet. It had been allotted to the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust (SGCFT) in 1988 for a period of 60 years. Though the trust had committed to setting up an indoor cricket academy on it within three years, it failed to do so despite the passage of nearly 33 years, prompting the state housing department to cancel the allotment in June 2022.