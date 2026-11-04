Patna, Bihar Police has seized over 46,549 kg of ganja, 149.6 kg of heroin and more than 11.56 lakh narcotic tablets and capsules till October 27 this year, officials said on Wednesday. Bihar reports massive drug haul, seizes 46,549 kg ganja, 150 kg heroin till Oct 27

Araria, Supaul and Madhubani recorded the highest seizures of ganja, while Patna and Purnea topped the list in heroin seizures.

A total of 4,232 cases were registered and 6,104 people arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during the period, compared with 2,583 cases and 3,562 arrests in 2025, according to data presented at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

Police also seized 4.92 lakh narcotic injections and over 5.11 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup during the period.

Among the districts, Araria , Supaul , and Madhubani topped the list in cannabis seizures. In heroin seizures, Patna and Purnea recorded the highest figures.

The meeting also reviewed action against illegal opium cultivation.

A total of 512.235 acres of illicit opium crops were destroyed during the 2025-26 crop year, including 508.755 acres in Gayaji district.

Between 2021 and August 2026, courts secured convictions in 1,652 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, resulting in the sentencing of 2,225 accused. Ten special courts are currently functioning in the state.

The chief secretary directed officials to strengthen enforcement, ensure effective prosecution, intensify police training and establish dedicated de-addiction wards in all medical colleges and hospitals.

The state is also observing the 'Drug-Free Bihar Campaign 2026' from October 27 to November 26, with instructions to declare areas within a 500-metre radius of educational institutions as drug-free zones.

The meeting was also attended by DGP Preeta Verma, Principal Secretary , Pankaj Kumar; Additional Director General of Police , Ratna Sanjay; and other senior officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.