Kalpi Bar Assn prez murder: Prime accused Monu held after encounter

Monu Yadav, the prime accused in the murder of Kalpi Bar Association president Gayadeen Ahirwar, was arrested following a police encounter shortly before midnight on Tuesday. This occurred three days after the lawyer was abducted from the Kalpi police station area in Jalaun and later found murdered in Kanpur over a long-standing land dispute. For representation only (Sourced)

A reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for Yadav, who allegedly carried out the murder for a ₹10 lakh contract.

Yadav was intercepted by a joint team of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and police personnel from Kalpi, Orai, Ata and Kadaura on the Johlupur-Madaripur highway while allegedly attempting to flee on a Bullet motorcycle.

According to police, officers surrounded him and asked him to surrender, but he allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol. The police retaliated, hitting him in both legs. He fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and the Bullet motorcycle were recovered from the spot. The injured accused was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Jalaun SP Suresh Rawat said Yadav was the main accused in Ahirwar’s murder, allegedly executed on a contract paid by Indrajeet Yadav. Three other shooters involved in the killing had already been arrested.

Five police teams from Jalaun had been searching for Monu in Kanpur. They also worked with Gujaini police to examine thousands of CCTV footage recordings and track his movements to establish his whereabouts.