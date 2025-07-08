OnePlus Nord 5 series mobiles and Buds 4 launched: Check India price, specs and more

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, are finally official in India. The brand launched them in India today, July 8. These phones are the latest in the Nord lineup and bring a balanced set of features in the mid-range category, as previous Nord series phones have. OnePlus Nord 5 is series in now official.(OnePlus)

Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Specs

The OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage. It features a 6.83-inch Full HD AMOLED panel with 144 Hz support. For optics, you have a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The main camera can record 4K video at 60 fps. The front-facing camera is a 50-megapixel unit that can also record 4K video at 60 fps.

Further, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone is packing a 6,800 mAh battery unit with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Now, coming to the more affordable of the two, the Nord CE 5 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, alongside 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. For the battery, it has a large 7100 mAh unit with 80-watt SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is packed with a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate support. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone packs Bluetooth 5.4 but omits NFC.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Buds 4 Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 5 starts at ₹31,999 but will be available for an effective price of ₹29,999. The top-end 512 GB variant with 12 GB of RAM will be available at a net effective price of ₹35,999. This phone will be available in three colours: Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice. Customers can avail a ₹2,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

As for the Nord CE 5, it will be available starting at ₹24,999 for the base 8 GB + 256 GB model, with a net effective price of ₹22,999. The top-end model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost ₹26,999 as a net effective price. It is going to be available in three colours: Nexus Blue, Black Infinity and Marble Mist.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for an effective price of ₹5,499, with an original price of ₹6,000.

The Nord 5 goes on sale on 9 July at 12 p.m. The Nord CE 5 goes on sale on 12 July at 12 a.m. The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available on 9 July at 12 p.m. They will be available across the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other stores like OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.