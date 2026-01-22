OnePlus Nord 6 spotted on benchmarking site, key specifications revealed

OnePlus is preparing to expand its budget-friendly Nord series smartphone in India and other global markets as fresh details about the upcoming Nord 6 emerge ahead of its expected launch. The company recently addressed speculation about scaling back operations outside China and India, and it now seems to be focused on rolling out new products. Reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 could launch in India and other global markets during the first quarter of 2026. The OnePlus Nord 6 is set to launch soon in India, as it was spotted on Geekbench. (HT Tech)

OnePlus Nord 6: Geekbench Listing Details Although OnePlus has not confirmed the launch timeline, early benchmark data has offered insight into the phone’s hardware. Tipster Debayan Roy, also known as Gadgetsdata, reported that the OnePlus Nord 6 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Such listings often suggest that a device has entered advanced testing stages.

The Geekbench database shows that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This processor also powers the recently released Nothing Phone 3. According to the listing, the device recorded a single-core score of 2,019 and a multi-core score of 6,503. These results suggest that the phone could deliver performance on par with other devices using the same processor.

The benchmark entry also suggests that the handset could ship with at least 12GB of RAM. In addition, the tipster claims that the OnePlus Nord 6 will support 80W wired charging. OnePlus has not disclosed battery details so far. However, reports suggest the phone may use a silicon-carbon battery. Estimates place the capacity at around 7,000mAh, while some sources claim it could go up to 9,000mAh.

OnePlus Nord 6: Other Specifications and Price in India (Expected) On the other hand, reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 may feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This setup resembles the screen used on the OnePlus 15R. The device may also rely on LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology.

As for the optics, the OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to include a 50MP main rear camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This configuration mirrors the setup seen on the OnePlus Nord 5. On the front, the phone is expected to carry a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 will run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 layered on top. Pricing details remain unofficial, but early estimates suggest that the handset could start below Rs. 35,000 in India.