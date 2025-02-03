Oppo Find N5 expected to debut as world's thinnest foldable flagship: What we know so far

After months of speculation, Oppo is finally preparing to unveil its next-generation foldable flagship, the Find N5, which is expected to be launched sometime in February or March 2025. According to the latest reports, the device will not only be the world’s thinnest foldable but will also be the first to feature Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, the Find N5 will introduce an industry-first water resistance rating, including IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications—an impressive feat for a foldable device. Oppo Find N5 is poised to push the envelope with its hardware. (Oppo)

In a recent post on Weibo, Zhou Yibai, Oppo's product manager for the Find series, confirmed that the Find N5 will be available in a white colour variant, sparking interest among fans. There are also reports suggesting a black variant could be part of the lineup, giving consumers some much-needed choice.

Adding to the excitement, Zhou revealed that the Find N5 will be launched alongside the Oppo Watch X2, the brand’s next smartwatch. The Watch X2 is expected to feature a circular dial design and a blood pressure monitoring feature, according to TENAA certification documents, further strengthening Oppo's commitment to integrating advanced health features into their wearable devices.

Oppo Find N5: What to expect

The Oppo Find N5 is poised to push the envelope with its hardware. The device will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with reports suggesting it may use the 7-core variant of this SoC. Geekbench scores show impressive performance, with a single-core score of 3083 and a multi-core score of 8865, indicating significant power under the hood.

Despite its claim to fame as the world’s thinnest foldable, the Find N5 is expected to house a large 5,700mAh battery—an upgrade from the Find N3’s 4,805mAh battery. The phone will support 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

In terms of photography, the Find N5 is likely to come equipped with a triple-rear camera setup, featuring a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. This would place the Find N5 in direct competition with other flagship foldables in terms of both performance and camera versatility.

While the Find N5 will bring some exciting new features, its design will remain somewhat familiar to those who loved the previous model. It will retain a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick access, and both the internal and external displays will feature flat designs, continuing the sleek and modern aesthetic introduced by the Find N3.

As Oppo gets ready to unveil the Find N5, all eyes will be on how the device lives up to its promises of cutting-edge performance, design, and functionality. The launch, expected in early 2025, will likely cement Oppo’s place as a major player in the foldable phone market.