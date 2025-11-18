Oppo Find X9 Series India launch today: How to watch the event live [Video]

Oppo is gearing up for a major flagship unveiling in India today as the Find X9 series finally makes its debut in the country. The lineup will include two models, the Oppo Find X9 and the premium Oppo Find X9 Pro, both of which were previously launched in China and global markets. The India launch marks the first appearance of MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chip in the country. Oppo Find X9 India launch event is scheduled to begin today at 12 PM (IST).

The Find X9 series also continues Oppo’s imaging partnership with Hasselblad, despite the branding being absent on the OnePlus 15.

How to watch the Oppo Find X9 launch event live

The Oppo Find X9 India launch event is scheduled to begin today at 12 PM (IST). Oppo will livestream the event on its official website and YouTube channel. The phones will go on sale shortly after via Oppo India’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and major offline retail partners.

Expected pricing for India

Ahead of the official announcement, reports indicate the following India pricing:

Oppo Find X9: Starting at ₹74,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and ₹84,999 for the 16GB/512GB model

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Expected to start around ₹99,999

However, there is speculation that the final pricing may be higher, especially considering the global pricing: €999 (approx. ₹1,03,000) for the Find X9 and €1,299 (approx. ₹1,34,000) for the Find X9 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Pro runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and receives five years of OS updates and six years of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2772×1272), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device is also rated IP66, IP68, and IP69.

For cameras, Oppo is using a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup:

-50MP Sony LYT-828 primary with OIS

-50MP Samsung ISOCELL ultrawide

-Massive 200MP telephoto with OIS

On the front, it carries a 50MP Samsung selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB 3.2 Gen 1, SGS drop certification, and Oppo’s connectivity-enhancing AI LinkBoost.

Oppo Find X9: Specifications

The standard Find X9 shares the same Dimensity 9500 chip and durability ratings, but with a smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2760×1256). It features a 32,052.5 sq mm vapor chamber for better thermal management.

Its triple camera setup includes:

-50MP Sony LYT-808 primary (OIS)

-50MP ultrawide

-50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto (OIS)

For selfies, it uses a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

The Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with the same 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.