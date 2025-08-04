Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G will make its Indian debut this month with performance-centric features. The series will likely include two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, both launching in the mid-range performance segment. While we wait for the official India launch date, Oppo has been teasing the smartphone, revealing the design, colourways, performance features, and more. In a recent revelation, Oppo confirmed that the K13 Turbo series is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The processor currently powers several mid-rangers, including the Poco F7 and the flagship, Nothing Phone 3. Therefore, know what the Oppo K13 Turbo series will look like during launch Oppo K13 Turbo series launching in India soon, here’s everything you need to know about the smartphones.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 Turbo series 5G performance

Oppo India shared an X post today, revealing the performance upgrade for the Oppo K13 Turbo series. The post reveals that the upcoming K series model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is fabricated with TSMC’s 4nm process. The processor claims to offer “blazing performance and enduring efficiency through every round, every tap, every time.” Oppo also highlighted that the processor has achieved more than 2,2000,00 AnTuTu score.

Alongside the performance, the smartphone is also confirmed to feature a new “Storm Engine” on the rear panel, which includes a variable-speed fan for heat dissipation. The smartphone is also equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber and a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer duct system for thermal heat management. Therefore, the smartphone could offer a smooth gaming experience.

Apart from performance, the smartphone is confirmed to come in three colour options: Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro also features colour-changing dynamic RGB lighting, whereas the Oppo K13 Turbo features a luminius ring.

Oppo K13 Turbo series: What to expect

The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are expected to come with a 6.80-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the pro model could be backed by a Snapdragon chip, but the K13 Turbo is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by a large 7000mAh battery.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series is expected to launch between August 11 and August 14 in India. Oppo has also confirmed the Flipkart availability of the smartphone.