Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
Power your home smartly with Amazon offers on the best inverters,batteries and combos and get up to 50% off on top picks

ByIqbal
Apr 27, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Amazon is offering massive discounts of up to 50% off on the best inverters, batteries, and combo sets, perfect for handling power cut.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/900W Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹6,519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard IT 1584TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |150 Ah |84 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹19,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Reliable Power Backup | High Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 3-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹6,680

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Exide Technologies 1050VA Pure Sinewave Home UPS Inverter with Digital Display (Multicolour) View Details checkDetails

₹8,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V | Reliable Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Hercules 1500 Pure Sine Wave 1400VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹10,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Super Power Inverter Digital UPS Model 700 (12V) DG View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹15,435

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 48 Months Warranty, Black & White View Details checkDetails

₹17,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Red Charge RC 24000 PRO Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah/12V Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 48 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹15,835

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹21,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹25,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹19,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1550 Pure Sine Wave 1400VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹27,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹16,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT250 / TT Battery / 220 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹23,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹15,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

With rising power cuts in many parts of the country, having a reliable inverter and battery setup at home has become more important than ever. This summer, Amazon brings you incredible offers on inverters and batteries, helping you stay prepared for sudden outages without burning a hole in your pocket. From trusted brands that promise long-lasting performance to energy-efficient models that suit modern households, there is something for everyone.

Get up to 50% off the top selections of the best inverters and batteries
Get up to 50% off the top selections of the best inverters and batteries

The best part is that the discounts go up to 50%, making it the perfect chance to invest in power backup essentials. You will find smart inverters with digital displays, fast-charging batteries, and combos that work seamlessly together. Whether you are looking for a small setup for basic use or a powerful solution for heavy-duty appliances, Amazon’s latest deals offer great value and variety.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Keep your appliances running with the best inverters: Up to 45% off

Power cuts can be frustrating, especially during crucial moments. That’s where an inverter comes in as a dependable solution. An inverter converts stored battery power into electricity, allowing fans, lights, and essential appliances to run without interruption. It’s an ideal backup system for homes, especially in areas with frequent outages. Modern inverters are energy-efficient, compact, and user-friendly, making them a smart choice for Indian households. Some models even support multiple appliances, letting you keep essentials like Wi-Fi routers and TVs running during long outages. With a good inverter at home, you no longer have to sit in the dark or suffer through a humid afternoon without a fan. It adds comfort, safety, and convenience to everyday living. Investing in a quality inverter ensures peace of mind by keeping your home powered when you need it the most.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best batteries for every power need: Up to 50% off

A battery plays a crucial role in any backup power system. It stores the electricity that your inverter later uses during a power cut. Think of it as the heart of your power backup setup. The better the battery, the longer your appliances can run during an outage. Today’s batteries are designed to last longer, charge faster, and withstand frequent power cuts. From tubular to flat plate types, there are several options available depending on usage and budget. A good battery ensures consistent performance and reduces the chances of voltage drops that can damage appliances. Regular maintenance and choosing the right capacity can extend the battery's life significantly. So, if you're investing in a power backup system, don’t overlook the importance of a reliable battery. It’s the key to staying powered up when the grid lets you down.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy complete power backup solutions with the best inverter and battery combo: Up to 45% off

An inverter and battery combo is the ultimate solution for uninterrupted power at home. Together, they ensure your lights, fans, and other essentials keep running smoothly during outages. While the inverter handles the conversion of stored energy into usable electricity, the battery serves as the storage unit, holding that power until it’s needed. Buying them as a combo ensures perfect compatibility, better efficiency, and often better pricing. Many brands now offer integrated solutions that are compact, easy to install, and equipped with smart features like overload protection and fast charging. This combo is especially useful for small businesses and homes in areas with frequent blackouts. Instead of scrambling for candles or waiting for power to return, this setup keeps your routine uninterrupted. It’s a practical investment in comfort and productivity, giving you dependable backup power whenever needed.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best inverter and battery

  • What type of battery is best for inverters?

    Tubular batteries are the most efficient and long-lasting.

  • What is the use of an inverter at home?

    It provides backup power during electricity cuts.

  • Can an inverter run a fridge or TV?

    Yes, depending on its capacity.

  • Does an inverter use a lot of electricity?

    No, it uses minimal power when idle.

  • How often should I top up battery water?

    Usually every 3 to 6 months, depending on usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Power your home smartly with Amazon offers on the best inverters,batteries and combos and get up to 50% off on top picks
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
