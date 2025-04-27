Power your home smartly with Amazon offers on the best inverters,batteries and combos and get up to 50% off on top picks
Apr 27, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Amazon is offering massive discounts of up to 50% off on the best inverters, batteries, and combo sets, perfect for handling power cut.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/900W Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹6,519
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details
|
₹13,749
|
|
|
Livguard IT 1584TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |150 Ah |84 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery) View Details
|
₹19,299
|
|
|
Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Reliable Power Backup | High Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹6,049
|
|
|
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 3-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹6,680
|
|
|
Exide Technologies 1050VA Pure Sinewave Home UPS Inverter with Digital Display (Multicolour) View Details
|
₹8,000
|
|
|
Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V | Reliable Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹8,289
|
|
|
Luminous Hercules 1500 Pure Sine Wave 1400VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹10,099
|
|
|
Microtek Super Power Inverter Digital UPS Model 700 (12V) DG View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹4,099
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹15,435
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹17,099
|
|
|
OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total Warranty View Details
|
₹9,960
|
|
|
Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 48 Months Warranty, Black & White View Details
|
₹17,799
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 24000 PRO Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah/12V Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 48 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹17,099
|
|
|
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow View Details
|
₹15,835
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery) View Details
|
₹21,799
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery) View Details
|
₹25,499
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹19,799
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1550 Pure Sine Wave 1400VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹27,399
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹16,849
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT250 / TT Battery / 220 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹23,399
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹15,349
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery) View Details
|
₹16,599
|
|
