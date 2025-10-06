Price Drop alert: Get the latest Samsung tablets during the Great Indian Festival and save up to 30% on top models
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Upgrade to the latest Samsung tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival with deals on the best tablets for work, study, and entertainment.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige View Details
|
₹69,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with AI, S Pen in-Box, 36.9 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹104,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹84,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹81,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with AI, S Pen in-Box, 36.9 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹119,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹39,815
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹69,999
|
|
