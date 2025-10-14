Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 65% off
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 01:48 pm IST
This limited-time deal means top robotic, cordless, and wet-dry models are now within reach for more buyers, making premium cleaning much more affordable.
Our Pick
Multi-purpose
Good looks
Robot option
Zero-bend tech
Wet & dry
Great features
Lightweight
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Eureka Forbes Trendy Wet and Dry DX1150-Watt Powerful Suction and Blower Function Vacuum Cleaner (Black and Red) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Multi-purposeEureka Forbes Multi Clean Vacuum Cleaner View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Good looksEureka Forbes Forbes Drift Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 17.7 KPA Suction Power & Blower (Dark Grey), 1200 Watts View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Robot optionEureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details
|
₹3,521
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,785.63
|
|
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details
|
₹1,583
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Red View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details
|
₹3,945
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel) View Details
|
₹5,899
|
|
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Zero-bend techEureka Forbes Cordless ZeroBend Z21WM (with Wet Mop) | 210 AW Turbo Mode | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter | Auto-Hair Detangler | 180°Flexible | Pet Pro | Runtime 60mins | for Indian Homes View Details
|
₹47,749
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |Cyclonic Technology|100 AW Motor| Long Run Time|Easy Dust Disposal View Details
|
₹18,835
|
|
|
Wet & dryEureka Forbes: Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400W, 20 KPA High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner(20L), Compact Blower Vacuum Cleaner 700W(Red & Black) & SuperVac 1600 Watts (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter(1 Year Warranty) View Details
|
₹13,797
|
|
|
Great featuresEureka Forbes SMARTCLEAN Fully Automatic Robotic Vacuum & Mop | Germguard | AI Visual Sensor | LiDAR 3.0 | Hot Water Mop Wash 50°C | Hot Air Dry 60°C | 7000Pa Suction | 50 Days Hands-Free View Details
|
₹69,998
|
|
|
LightweightEureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner | Dry Vacuuming & Wet Mopping | Smart Voice Control | 3D Laser Mapping | Silent Operation | Powerful Suction | Virtual Demo Post-Purchase View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
