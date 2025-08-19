Redmi 15 5G mobile launched: Price in India, specifications, and features

Xiaomi has completed 15 years of global innovation and 11 years of operations in India with the launch of the new Redmi 15 5G mobile. The smartphone has been launched in the affordable segment with a design inspired by flagship models, a powerful Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, AI-powered features, and more. Alongside promising features, Xiaomi has also included a massive 7000mAh battery, offering all-day performance. Therefore, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone at under Rs. 15,000, then know what the new Xiaomi’s new Redmi 15 5G mobile has to offer. Redmi 15 5G launched with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. (Xiaomi)

Redmi 15 5G mobile: Specs and features

The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display has also received TÜV Rheinland triple certification, reducing eye strain. Xiaomi says that the smartphone is built for everyday entertainment, as it claims to offer “a cinema-like experience, tailored for gamers, binge-watchers.”

For performance, the Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 50MP AI dual camera system and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also offers AI-powered camera features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Beauty, and classic film filters. For lasting usage, the smartphone is backed by a massive 7000mAh EV-grade battery with Si-C Technology and 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims that it could deliver up to 55 hours of call time or 13.5 hours of standby.

Lastly, the Redmi 15 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, offering advanced features like Circle to Search, AI Erase, AI Sky, and Gemini Live.

Redmi 15 5G mobile: Price and availability

The Redmi 15 5G mobile will be available in three colour options: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple. The smartphone’s price starts from Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, which are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

The official sale for Redmi 15 5G starts on August 28, 2025, on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and across leading retail partners.