Senior IPS officer says AI has huge potential to transform private security industry

New Delhi, Artificial Intelligence has huge potential to transform the private security industry in many ways, senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma has said. HT Image

Addressing a two-day security-leadership summit which concluded here on Friday, the 1992 batch Indian Police Service officer said Artificial Intelligence can optimise cost efficiency through automation of routine tasks like guard scheduling, incident reporting and monitoring, besides reducing operational costs.

"In addition, AI can be of use in fraud detection and asset protection by deploying tools that can monitor transactions and activities in real-time, thus detecting anomalies in retail, banking, and logistics, thereby protecting assets," said Sharma, who is currently posted as an additional director general of police in Madhya Pradesh.

The officer also said that AI offers limitless opportunities for the future and is probably the single-most exciting technology to arrive in the last several decades.

"Artificial Intelligence has huge potential to transform the entire private security industry in several ways. This could be done by developing AI-driven biometric authentication and facial smart access control recognition systems which can provide seamless, efficient, and secure access management for businesses, housing societies, and industrial facilities in the country," Sharma said on the inaugural day of the summit organised by the Central Association of Private Security Industry .

"Also, AI-powered CCTV systems with real-time video analytics can identify unusual activities or behaviours, enhancing security in the high-risk areas such as malls, hospitals and office complexes," Sharma added.

Furthermore, AI-powered drones, thermal cameras, and motion sensors can improve the monitoring of large facilities such as factories, warehouses and energy plants, he said.

By using AI, private security firms in the country can address long-standing challenges, improve efficiency, and build trust among the clients, ensuring sustainable growth and competitiveness in the market, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.