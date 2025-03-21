Menu Explore
Special offers for Amazon Prime members: Grab home & kitchen appliances such as vacuum cleaners at 80% off

By Bharat Sharma
Mar 21, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Prime members, get ready! Home and kitchen appliances, like vacuum cleaners, are 80% off. Keep your space spotless with these exclusive deals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

V-Guard Esfera Pedestal Fan (5 blade) with Remote Control, In-built 7.5 Hour Timer, 400 mm Sweep Size, Telescopic Height with Adjustable Metal Stand & Powerful Copper Motor | 52 W |Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Citius Nutri Blender | Bullet Mixer Grinder Juicer | 5 Leakproof Jars | 2 Years Product & Motor Coverage by V-Guard | 400 W Copper Motor | Upto 22,000 RPM | Storage, Seasoning & Sipper Lids View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder|3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard | 4 Jars | Juicer, Wet, Chutney & Dry | Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design | Precision Blend SS Blades | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes View Details checkDetails

₹89,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Dark Teakwood) View Details checkDetails

₹10,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars Red View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Dark Teakwood) View Details checkDetails

₹9,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Veemagik Neo 17 (43.5cm) Tower Fan | 1300 RPM, 2401 CFM Air Flow | Grey White View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Wall Mounted Fan | High-Performance, Wall Fan for Kitchen & Home, Smooth Oscillation, 100% Copper Motor | 3-Speed Control, 2-Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, White Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹9,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BISSELL® Crosswave™ HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Floors & Carpets | Hydrosteam™ Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains | 2-Year Warranty | Cleaning Formula Incl View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop, 12000Pa Suction, Dual RGB Cameras, AI Avoidance, Adaptive Hot-Water Self Wash, Self-Emptying, Pet Hair, Quiet, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹99,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Nickel Pearl Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells FAB UTC Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Copper+Zinc+Magnesium, 8 Stage Purification, 7Litre, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal, Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹17,940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Studio Meditate AP400 Air purifier with TiO2 module + HEPA 14 grade filter + Portable AQI Monitoring, Wi-Fi Enabled. One Composite Filter Free during Service (Silver Satin) View Details checkDetails

₹34,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Ventil Air DB 230mm Exhaust Fan| Cut Out Size: Ø9.5| Watt: 45| RPM: 1400| Air Delivery: 860| Suitable for Kitchen, Bathroom, and Office| Warranty: 2 Years (Pista Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Wall Mounted Fan | High-Performance, Wall Fan for Kitchen & Home, Smooth Oscillation, 100% Copper Motor | 3-Speed Control, 2-Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, White Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Stealth Air Neo Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan Most Silent & Premium,5 stars With Rf Remote 100% Copper,Upto 55% Energy Saving,Flexible Timer Settings (Pack Of 1,Wood Mist) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes View Details checkDetails

₹58,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes View Details checkDetails

₹89,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Self-Emptying for up to 65 Days, 5,000Pa Suction Power, Advanced AI and LiDAR Navigation, 280-min Runtime, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹48,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 6500Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹34,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Marble White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Marble White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Sand Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Dark Teakwood) View Details checkDetails

₹9,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Stellar Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard iD4 Ace 5540 AC Stabilizer for 1.5 ton Inverter AC | Digital Display with Colour Changing LED Rings | Intelligent Time Delay System| 3 Year Warranty | White (Working Range 130-280 VAC) View Details checkDetails

₹5,286

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop| 1200-Watt Electric Induction Stove | 7 Cooking Modes | 3-Year Coil Coverage by V-Guard | Push Button Control | Auto-Cut off with 8 Temperature Levels View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Yellow Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Multi Purpose Spinny Pro Personal Fan | Table Cum Wall Fan | 353 m³/min Air Delivery | 2100 RPM | Compact and Powerful | Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Voltino Max TV Stabilizer | Applicable for Smart TVs up to 140cm (55) +Set Top Box,Home Theatre/Gaming Console|3 Ampere Capacity | 2 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,147

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Prime members, consider this: your home, running smoothly, effortlessly. No fuss, just efficiency. The vacuum cleaners, the ones that tackle the daily grime with real power, are at 80% off.

Amazon Prime members, score 80% off home and kitchen essentials like vacuum cleaners
Amazon Prime members, score 80% off home and kitchen essentials like vacuum cleaners

Picture the robot vacuum, quietly handling the floors while you focus on what matters. It's not simply about tidiness; it’s reclaiming your time. In the heat, those fans, built to circulate air, provide genuine relief.

And for peace of mind, the water purifiers, ensuring clean, safe drinking water, are available at a sensible price. This isn't about fleeting offers; it's about investing in the functionality of your home, making it a place of genuine comfort.

Top offers for you:

Exclusive offers on summer appliances, up to 5000 off

Summer's here, and we've got you covered. Prime members, get up to 5000 off on essential summer appliances. Ceiling fans for cool breezes, table fans for focused comfort, mixer grinders for fresh drinks, and water purifiers for safe hydration. These aren't just gadgets; they're about making your life easier when it matters most.

Best deals for you:

Offers on Bissell and Narwal vacuum cleaners, over 45% off

Tired of cleaning drudgery? Bissell and Narwal vacuum cleaners are now over 45% off. Imagine, deep cleaning made easy with powerful machines. From uprights to robotic wonders, find your perfect match. Say goodbye to dust and hello to a spotless home, without emptying your wallet. These deals are for a limited time!

Best deals for you:

Exclusive offers on Havells products, save up to 5000

Prime members, Havells is offering big savings! Get up to 5000 off on essential home comforts. Cool down with high-performance fans, ensure clean water with reliable purifiers, and breathe easy with advanced air purifiers. These aren't just purchases; they're investments in your well-being. Don't miss these exclusive deals to make your home a haven.

Best deals for you:

Dreame and iLife vacuum cleaners, over 80% off

Massive savings alert! Dreame and iLife vacuum cleaners are over 80% off. Imagine, robotic cleaners and powerful handhelds at unbelievable prices. Tackle dust and dirt with ease. Don't miss this chance to grab top-notch cleaning tech for a fraction of the cost. These deals are a steal!

Best deals for you:

Atomberg fans, up to 30% off

Beat the heat with Atomberg fans! Now, save up to 30% on these energy-efficient cooling solutions. Enjoy smart features and sleek designs at a reduced price. These fans deliver powerful airflow while keeping your electricity bills low. Don't miss this opportunity to stay cool and save money.

Best deals for you:

Exclusive discount on V-guard products, over 50% off

Prime members, V-Guard's got you covered! Score over 50% off on essential home appliances. Stay cool with powerful pedestal fans, protect your AC with reliable stabilisers, and cook efficiently with induction cooktops. These aren't just gadgets, they're smart home investments. Don't miss these exclusive savings!

Best deals for you:

FAQs on home and kitchen appliances

  • Which vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair?

    Bissell models with specialised pet hair tools provide strong suction and brush rolls designed to lift and trap pet fur effectively.

  • Are robotic vacuum cleaners worth it?

    Yes, they automate cleaning, saving time and effort, especially for daily maintenance on hard floors and low-pile carpets.

  • How do air purifiers improve indoor air quality?

    Air purifiers filter out dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, reducing allergens and improving overall air quality in your home.

  • What are the benefits of an AC stabiliser?

    AC stabilisers protect your air conditioner from voltage fluctuations, preventing damage and extending its lifespan.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

