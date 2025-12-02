Spotlight deals are back! Premium TVs at up to 60% off: Top 10 latest models with advanced sound and picture quality
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Spotlight deals are back! Premium TVs at up to 60% off, bringing the latest models, advanced displays, immersive sound and smart features.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details
|
₹38,390
|
|
|
Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50PQT8100/94 View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) G QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details
|
₹64,490
|
|
|
Vu 108cm (43 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹22,690
|
|
|
Hisense 126cm (50 inches) E63N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 50E63N View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2 View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
Toshiba 108cm (43 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43M450RP (Black) View Details
|
₹24,799
|
|
