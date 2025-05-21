Best 40 inch TV options in 2025 for small spaces with big features, smart streaming and theatre like viewing experience

A 40 inch TV hits the sweet spot for rooms that aren't too big or too small. It offers just enough screen space for movies, sports, and daily shows without taking over your wall. The best 40-inch TVs in 2025 are easy to set up, fit well on smaller stands, and still deliver a theatre like experience right from your sofa. The best 40-inch TV in 2025 brings smart technology and great visuals to small spaces.

In 2025, top brands are packing the best 40 inch TVs with sharp visuals, smooth streaming, and quick controls. From binge-watching your favourite shows to catching up on news or live matches, they’re built for everyday entertainment.

If you're planning to add a screen that suits your space and still feels big where it matters, this list of best 40-inch TVs in 2025 is made to help you choose better.

Top 10 best 40 inch TVs in 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 40-inch smart Android LED TV is one of the best 40-inch TVs in 2025, ideal for those who want a clear display with minimal distractions. Its metallic bezel-less design maximises screen space, while Full HD resolution delivers sharp and vivid visuals.

Running on Android TV, the TCL 40-inch TV makes it easy to stream popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. This TV balances a great viewing experience with smart features best for small rooms and everyday use.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features Full HD Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Sharing, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Ai-Clarity, Multi View Mode, T-Screen, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle Reasons to buy Bezel-less screen for immersive viewing Easy access to Android apps Reasons to avoid Not a 4K TV Limited gaming features Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked how the TCL TV brings vibrant visuals and effortless streaming right to their living rooms.

Why choose this product?

Because it packs smart Android TV features and a sleek bezel-less screen into a powerful 40-inch package.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kodak 40-inch TV earns a spot among the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 with its crisp Full HD resolution and easy-to-use Android interface. You get smooth streaming and quick app access thanks to its quad-core processor and built-in Wi-Fi.

Its screen size makes it a handy fit for bedrooms or compact living rooms. With popular apps just a click away, it delivers a seamless viewing experience for everyday entertainment needs.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special features Smart TV, High Brightness Display, Remote with App Buttons, High Contrast, Wide Colour Gamut, Sony Liv, Prime, Zee5, YouTube Reasons to buy Full HD display for clear viewing Built-in Android for smart streaming Reasons to avoid Audio could be better No voice assistant support Click Here to Buy Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews say it’s easy to use, with clear picture quality and fast app loading.

Why choose this product?

It brings sharp visuals and smooth app experience in a size that suits regular room setups.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW 40-inch Linux Frameless smart TV holds its place among the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 with a frameless design that brings a wider viewing area and a Full HD display that keeps visuals sharp.

With Linux OS and popular built-in apps, it’s easy to stream what you like. This model suits small rooms and regular use without adding any clutter to your setup. It also includes an 18 month warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications Display Technology Full HD Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features Prime Video, Hotstar, Jio Cinema,Youtube, Zee5, plex, YUPPTV, Eros now, ALJAZEERA, Live News Reasons to buy Frameless screen looks clean Full HD for clear visuals Reasons to avoid Linux OS limits app choices No Google Play Store Click Here to Buy VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV VW40C3 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many say the picture is sharp and the setup is simple for everyday viewing.

Why choose this product?

It offers a clean design with clear visuals and easy app access at this size.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 40-inch I Pro Series smart TV stands among the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 with its Full HD clarity and Google TV interface. It brings a smooth streaming experience with built-in Chromecast and voice enabled remote.

Popular apps are easy to access, and the picture remains bright and detailed across different viewing angles. Ideal for those who want a familiar interface with smooth playback in a mid-size room.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Reasons to buy Google TV with voice remote Full HD clarity with wide view Reasons to avoid Speakers could be louder Slight delay in boot-up time Click Here to Buy acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Google interface and picture clarity for casual viewing and daily shows.

Why choose this product?

It gives you Full HD detail with Google TV ease, making daily streaming simple.

Loading Suggestions...

The Blaupunkt 40-inch Google TV makes its way into the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 list with punchy audio and a clear Full HD screen. Google TV keeps navigation easy and lets you stream your favourite shows and apps without delay.

It fits well in small spaces and works smoothly for everyday entertainment. Dual speakers deliver a louder sound than many in this range.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features Dolby DIgital Plus & DTS TruSurround|10000+ Apps & Games|Google Assistant |ChromeCast built-in Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Loud audio with 50W speakers Google TV with smooth UI Reasons to avoid No Bluetooth for audio devices Display brightness average in daylight Click Here to Buy Blaupunkt 101 cm (40 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV 40CSG7112 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users love the sound quality and quick app access for daily viewing and YouTube.

Why choose this product?

It offers Full HD clarity and loud sound with easy-to-use Google TV features.

Loading Suggestions...

The Kodak 40-inch Certified Android TV stands out as one of the best 40 inch TVs in 2025 thanks to its vivid Full HD screen and built-in Android TV interface. With smooth app navigation and clear visuals, this TV works well for daily shows, YouTube streaming, or catching the news.

It’s responsive, easy to use, and fits easily into smaller rooms without compromising on features that matter. It's a great choice for a 40-inch TV under 15K range on Amazon.

Reasons to buy Certified Android TV with Play Store Sharp Full HD display Reasons to avoid Average sound output Limited HDMI ports Click Here to Buy Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 409X5061 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers mention the easy setup, snappy interface, and decent picture quality for casual use.

Why choose this product?

It gives a clean viewing experience with direct app access and smooth daily usage.

Loading Suggestions...

The Westinghouse 40-inch TV stands out as one of the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 by combining sharp Full HD clarity with smart features that keep entertainment simple and enjoyable.

Its vibrant display brings movies and shows to life, while built-in streaming apps let you watch your favourites without extra devices. With easy connectivity options and a user-friendly interface, it’s ideal for small rooms and daily viewing.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Vibrant Full HD display Easy connectivity with HDMI & USB Reasons to avoid Audio could be louder Click Here to Buy Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV WH40SP08BL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise the vivid picture quality and ease of use for everyday streaming.

Why choose this product?

It blends sharp visuals with smart convenience for relaxed home entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL QLED smart TV is among the best 40-inch TVs in 2025, delivering vibrant colours with QLED technology and sharp Full HD resolution. Its Google TV interface provides quick access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and many other OTT platforms like a breeze.

With wide viewing angles and HDR support, it ensures bright, clear images from anywhere in the room. This smart TV suits everyday entertainment in small to medium spaces.

Specifications Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz Sound 24 Watts output | Dolby Audio Product Features FHD QLED TV, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 64 bit Quad Core Processor, Wi-Fi 4, Multiple Eye Care Reasons to buy Bright QLED display Google TV for easy streaming Reasons to avoid Sound quality could improve Limited local content support Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the bright colours and easy Google TV streaming.

Why choose this product?

Clear pictures and smart features make it a top pick for everyday viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW Playwall 40-inch TV stands out as one of the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 with its crisp Full HD display and smooth Android smart interface. It offers quick access to your favourite apps and streaming services with built-in Wi-Fi and responsive controls.

This TV fits well in small rooms while delivering clear visuals and easy entertainment. Two main features include the frameless design for immersive viewing and Android OS for seamless smart TV use.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features IPE Technology, True Colour, Frameless Design, Quantum Lucent Technology, HDR10, Android TV Reasons to buy Full HD display for clear visuals Smooth Android smart TV experience Reasons to avoid Limited HDR support Average speaker quality Click Here to Buy VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp picture quality and easy app navigation.

Why choose this product?

It balances clear visuals and smart features in a compact frame.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW Playwall 40-inch LED TV stands out as the best 40-inch TVs in 2025, featuring a frameless Full HD display that delivers sharp and immersive visuals. With Android Smart TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and easy access to your favourite apps, streaming and browsing become simple and enjoyable.

Its slim design fits perfectly in smaller spaces, while the responsive interface and smooth performance make daily viewing hassle free. This TV is ideal for anyone looking for clear picture quality and smart features in one package.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features IPE Technology, ‎‎Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Remote, True Display, Android OS, HDR-10, Wide Colour Gamut Reasons to buy Clear Full HD visuals Easy Android app access Reasons to avoid No Dolby Atmos support Average built-in speakers Click Here to Buy VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mentioned the sharp picture and responsive interface of this TV.

Why choose this product?

It combines clear visuals with smooth smart TV use.

What are the benefits of a 40-inch TV in 2025?

Bigger screen than 32 inch TVs, ideal for small to medium rooms.

Clear and sharp picture quality for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Smart features with easy access to popular streaming apps.

Lower power consumption compared to larger TVs, saving on electricity bills.

Lightweight and easy to move or place on desks and shelves.

Fits well in compact spaces without feeling overwhelming.

Offers good value for everyday entertainment needs.

Which display types offer the best picture quality in 40-inch TVs?

Most 40-inch TVs come with either LED or QLED displays. QLED panels usually provide brighter colours and deeper contrast, making movies and games look sharper. However, Full HD LED TVs also deliver clear images that work well for everyday viewing. Choosing between them depends on how much you care about color vibrancy and brightness in your viewing space.

How important is processor speed for smooth streaming on 40-inch smart TVs?

Processor speed matters a lot for smart TVs because it controls how quickly apps load and run. A faster processor means smoother navigation and less buffering when streaming shows or movies. For a 40-inch smart TV, a quad-core or better processor usually handles multitasking well, giving you a better overall experience without lag or delays.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best 40-inch TV in 2025:

Picture quality : Look for Full HD or better resolution for clear and sharp images.

: Look for Full HD or better resolution for clear and sharp images. Smart features : Check if the TV supports apps and streaming services you use, like Netflix or YouTube.

: Check if the TV supports apps and streaming services you use, like Netflix or YouTube. Processor speed : A faster processor helps the TV run apps smoothly without lag.

: A faster processor helps the TV run apps smoothly without lag. Connectivity : Make sure it has enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices.

: Make sure it has enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices. Sound quality : Good built-in speakers mean you won’t always need extra speakers.

: Good built-in speakers mean you won’t always need extra speakers. Design and Size : Choose a slim, frameless design if you want a modern look and easy fit in your space.

: Choose a slim, frameless design if you want a modern look and easy fit in your space. Budget: Balance features with price to get the best value for your money.

Top 3 features of the best 40-inch TVs in 2025:

Best 40-inch TVs in 2025 Technology Sound Quality Special Features TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV Android Smart LED Clear, balanced Bezel-less design, Android OS Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV Smart LED Good clarity Special Edition design, Smart TV features VW 101 cm (40 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV Linux Smart LED Crisp sound Frameless design, Linux OS Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV Google TV Smart LED Immersive audio Google TV interface, quad-core processor Blaupunkt 101 cm (40 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series Full HD LED Google TV Google TV LED Enhanced Cyber Sound Cyber Sound, Google TV OS Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV Android Certified LED Clear, powerful Certified Android TV, smart features Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV Smart LED Balanced sound Pi Series, smart features TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV QLED Google TV Rich audio QLED display, Google TV OS VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV Android Smart LED Crisp and clear Frameless design, Android OS VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV (repeat) Android Smart LED Crisp and clear Frameless design, Android OS

Similar stories for you:

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

Best mid range TVs for the ultimate entertainment experience with top features from LG, Samsung and others: Top 10 picks

Best high definition TVs apt for your daily dose of entertainment: Top 8 picks from Samsung, LG and other top brands

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

Best TVs under ₹30000 in 2025 with breathtaking 4K clarity, ultra smooth motion, and smart tech for next level viewing

Best 55 inch smart TVs in March 2025: Top 10 models from Samsung, Sony, LG and more binge-watching movies and shows

FAQs on the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 What makes the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 stand out? They offer a clear Full HD display and smart features for smooth streaming.

Are the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 good for small rooms? Yes, they fit well in smaller spaces while providing a great viewing experience.

Do the best 40-inch TVs in 2025 support popular streaming apps? Most come with built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Is 4K important for the best 40-inch TVs in 2025? Full HD is common and sufficient, but some models offer 4K for sharper visuals.

How important is the processor in the best 40-inch TVs in 2025? A fast processor ensures smooth app performance and quicker response times.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.