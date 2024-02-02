Valentines day gift: Redefine your love and entertainment with top 9 Smart TVs

In a world where technology continually evolves, the way we express love and celebrate special occasions has taken on a modern twist. A smart TV offers an enhanced entertainment experience with access to streaming services, apps, and online content. It can provide a variety of options for watching movies, TV shows, and videos, making it a great way to spend quality time together. By gifting a brand new smart TV to your partner on Valentine's day you can enjoy activities like movie nights, gaming, or even workout sessions together using fitness apps. Valentines day gift idea: Get access to unlimited entertainment and quality time with your loved one.(Unsplash)

Smart TVs often come with various customization options, allowing your partner to personalize their viewing preferences. This personal touch adds an extra layer of consideration to the gift. If your partner enjoys technology or has expressed interest in upgrading their home entertainment system, a smart TV aligns with those interests and demonstrates that you've considered their preferences.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

When giving a smart TV as a gift, consider the size of the TV, the available features, and how it aligns with your partner's preferences. Additionally, you can complement the gift with accessories like a soundbar, streaming device, or a subscription to a streaming service to enhance the overall experience. So, join us as we navigate through the intricacies of romance in high definition, exploring why a smart TV might just be the key to unlocking a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and limitless entertainment. And if you are looking for an ideal model to gift, we have 9 top recommendations for you.

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

B0CN2LTL18

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of entertainment with the Samsung 43-inch crystal vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Boasting a 4K resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. The smart TV features, including multi voice assistant support and wireless connectivity options, enhance your viewing experience. With Q-symphony-powered audio and a sleek titan gray design, this TV combines cutting-edge technology with aesthetic appeal.

Specifications: of Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, Samsung TV Plus, YouTube

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Special feature: Multi voice assistant (Bixby and Alexa), web browser, SmartThings Hub

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited refresh rate (50 Hz) Multiple Voice Assistant support May be considered a higher price point SmartThings Hub and IoT-Sensor Requires Wi-Fi for full functionality Wireless Dex for seamless casting No specified HDR support Wide connectivity options One Billion Color display Q-Symphony audio technology

2. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

B0C4YF5GPN

Level up your viewing experience with the Acer 40-inch Advanced I series full HD smart LED Google TV. Boasting a sleek black design, this TV offers full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for vivid visuals. With Google TV, 30W high-fidelity speakers, and dolby audio, it delivers immersive sound and content recommendations. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 2 HDMI and USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. This smart TV is your gateway to entertainment with a 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an intuitive interface.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

Screen size: 40 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: 16GB Storage, 30W high fidelity speakers with dolby audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate 1.5GB RAM may limit performance for heavy multitasking Google TV for an intuitive and content-rich experience May not support some niche streaming services Voice-enabled Smart Remote and quick access hotkeys Limited HDMI and USB ports (2 each) Dual Band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0 Blue Light Reduction may not be sufficient for sensitive eyes Wide range of supported internet services

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

B0CD1S96SM

Experience brilliance with the LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV. Its vibrant HD display and a 60Hz refresh rate bring entertainment to life. WebOS 22 with user profiles and family settings, game optimizer, and Wi-Fi connectivity offer seamless functionality. Enjoy unlimited OTT apps, AI sound, and a slim bezel design for immersive viewing. With multiple connectivity options, including bluetooth 5.0, this TV provides a smart and sleek entertainment solution.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Display technology: LED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, Wi-Fi, unlimited OTT apps, 8 GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD ready resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate Lower screen size (32 inches) WebOS 22 for user profiles and family settings Limited RAM and storage capacity (1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB) Game Optimizer and Wi-Fi connectivity Unlimited OTT Apps for diverse content options AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit compatibility

Also read: 10 best budget-friendly 4K smart TV deals: Elevate your viewing

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

B09WN26DG5

Explore a world of entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K ultra HD smart LED Google TV. The stunning 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate ensure a visual treat. Its Google TV features, including voice search, chromecast, and compatibility with various streaming services, offer a seamless experience. The 20W open baffle speaker, powered by Dolby Audio, complements the X1 4K processor for an immersive audio-visual journey. With additional features like Apple Airplay and Alexa, this TV is a fusion of innovation and entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney + Hotstar, Apple TV, Google TV, SunNXT, Voot, Spotify, Asphalt Airborne8, Sling, HBOMax

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate Comprehensive connectivity may not be fully utilized by everyone Open Baffle Speaker for clear and rich audio Limited USB ports (2) Dolby Audio for enhanced sound quality Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa support



5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

B08DPLCM6T

Discover a world of entertainment with the LG 32-inch HD ready smart LED TV. The 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate deliver clear visuals, while the flat design enhances your viewing experience. Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI and 1 USB port. Enjoy a dynamic sound experience with 10 Watts output and DTS virtual X. The web OS smart TV features, including Wi-Fi and screen mirroring, make this TV a smart and stylish addition to any space.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

Screen size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, AltBalaji, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Display technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: Flat design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Connectivity options for diverse devices Lower resolution compared to some competitors (720p) Web OS Smart TV for enhanced functionality Panel/module additional warranty offer has a time limit Compact and stylish Flat design DTS Virtual:X for an immersive sound

6. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

B09G73T643

Immerse yourself in entertainment with the Redmi 43-inch Android 11 Series full HD smart LED TV. With a vibrant full HD display, 60Hz refresh rate, and dolby atmos audio, it offers a cinematic experience. The Android TV 11 platform, PatchWall 4, and chromecast integration provide a seamless interface. Explore a variety of content with 5000+ apps from the play store. This TV, featuring a Quad-core processor and dual-band Wi-Fi, delivers powerful performance, making it a perfect addition to any home.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Store, and apps

Display technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration and Kids Mode 1GB RAM may limit multitasking Quad-core processor for smooth performance Dual-band Wi-Fi for stable connectivity

7. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

B0BVMLNGXR

Experience superior entertainment with the Redmi 32-inch HD ready smart LED fire TV. Boasting a metal bezel-less screen and HD resolution, it ensures vivid visuals. The fire OS 7, powered by a Quad-core arm cortex-A35 CPU, supports popular apps like Prime Video and Netflix. With a voice remote featuring Alexa, DTH set-top box integration, and display mirroring, it provides seamless control. Enjoy immersive sound with 20 Watts output, dolby audio, and DTS virtual: x for an elevated viewing experience.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

Screen size: 32 Inches

Brand: Redmi

Supported internet services: Netflix, 12000+ Apps from App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Display technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: Display mirroring - airplay & miracast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-band Wi-Fi for stable connectivity 1GB RAM may limit multitasking Android TV 11 platform and Chromecast integration Smaller storage capacity (8GB) A+ Grade LED panel with Vivid Picture Engine

Also read: Best smart TV: Prices and performance of top 10 options

8. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

B0C82ZHYQ8

Your viewing experience is just about to get better with the LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Its sleek design houses a 4K ultra HD LED display, providing stunning visuals. The WebOS 23 ensures a seamless interface, complemented by smart TV features like game optimizer and filmmaker mode. With AI Sound, 20 Watts output, and bluetooth surround ready, immerse yourself in superior audio quality. This TV, equipped with a powerful α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, delivers a dynamic and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Screen size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Cinema, MxPlayer, Voot, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, YuppTV, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: Filmmaker mode, AI brightness control, 4K upscaling & AI sound (virvtual surround 5.1 up-mix)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready for immersive audio 1.5 GB RAM may limit multitasking α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 for powerful and smooth performance Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HDR 10 for enhanced gaming

9. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

B09VCHLSJF

Immerse yourself in the OnePlus 43-inch Y series 4K ultra HD smart android LED TV. With a 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, enjoy vivid visuals on a bezel-less display. The 24 Watts sound output, featuring dolby audio and dolby atmos decoding, ensures an immersive audio experience. Connect seamlessly with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, and explore a variety of apps through Android TV. The OnePlus connect ecosystem, Google Assistant, and auto low latency mode enhance your smart TV experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

Screen size: 43 Inches

Brand: OnePlus

Supported internet services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Special feature: Browser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 24 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and Atmos Browser feature might have limited functionality Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience Panel additional warranty is for a limited time period Dual-band Wi-Fi for stable connectivity



Top 3 features for you

Product name Screen size (Inches) Refresh rate (Hz) Special feature Samsung UA43CUE70AKLXL 43 50 Multi Voice Assistant (Bixby and Alexa), Web Browser, SmartThings Hub Acer AR40GR2841FDFL 40 60 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 Way Bluetooth LG 32LQ643BPTA 32 60 WebOS 22 with User Profiles & Family Settings, Game Optimizer, Unlimited OTT Apps Sony KD-55X74K 55 60 Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa LG 32LM563BPTC 32 60 Flat Design Redmi L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA 43 60 Android TV 11, PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration, 5000+ Apps from Play Store Redmi L32R8-FVIN 32 60 Fire OS 7, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ Apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration LG 43UR7500PSC 43 60 WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling & AI Sound OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43 60 Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Auto Low Latency Mode, 24 Watts Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding

Best value for money

The LG 32LM563BPTC, with its 32-inch HD Ready display, WebOS Smart TV features, and flat design, offers great value for money. Packed with unlimited OTT apps, AI Sound, and a slim bezel, it provides an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price point. Its versatility, combined with LG's reliable technology, makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich smart TV.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K stands out as the best overall product, featuring a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV capabilities. Its voice search, Chromecast, and compatibility with various streaming services offer a seamless entertainment experience. The combination of a 20W open baffle speaker with Dolby Audio and additional features like Apple Airplay and Alexa make it a comprehensive choice for those seeking cutting-edge technology and premium entertainment.

How to find the best smart TVs

To find the best Smart TV, consider factors like display resolution, refresh rate, and special features. Assess your viewing preferences, whether it's 4K Ultra HD for crisp visuals, a higher refresh rate for smoother motion, or smart features like voice assistants. Check for a variety of supported internet services and connectivity options. Read user reviews for real-world insights and reliability. Evaluate the brand's reputation, warranty, and customer support. Comparing multiple models and their specifications will help you make an informed decision based on your budget and desired features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.