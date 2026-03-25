Your water looks clean, but is it safe? Why do you need a UV water purifier at home
Your water may look crystal clear, but hidden germs can still be present. Here’s why a UV water purifier is becoming a smart choice for safer drinking water.
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|Rating
|Price
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply.View Details
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details
₹11,999
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO Purifier (Black) with RO+UV+MF Filtration | Water Purifier Filter For Home | 7-Stage Purification | Up to 60% Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 10 LView Details
Pureit Wave Prime Water Purifier for Home (Black) with RO+MF Filtration | Water Purifier Filter For Home | 6-Stage Purification | Up to 45% Savings | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Supply | 7LView Details
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell & Tanker Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details
₹7,199
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Clear water often gives a sense of safety, but that’s not always the full picture. In many homes, tap water may look perfectly fine, yet still carry harmful microorganisms like bacteria and viruses. These invisible contaminants can enter through ageing pipelines, overhead tanks, or storage systems, especially in urban households.
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This is where a UV water purifier makes a real difference. Instead of altering the taste or wasting water, it uses ultraviolet light to neutralise harmful germs, making your drinking water safer without unnecessary complexity. For families who receive municipal water with acceptable TDS levels, a UV purifier can be a practical and cost-effective solution.
It adds an extra layer of protection without the high maintenance or water wastage often associated with other systems. If safe, everyday drinking water is your priority, understanding how UV purification works could help you make a smarter choice for your home.
Why “clean looking” water can still be unsafe
Most of us trust what we see. If water looks clear, we assume it’s clean—but harmful microorganisms don’t work that way. In urban homes, water usually comes through municipal supply, which is treated before distribution. However, the journey doesn’t end there. Water travels through long pipelines that may be old or poorly maintained. Along the way, contamination can still happen.
Here’s where the problem usually starts:
Old or damaged pipelines: Water travels long distances and can pick up contaminants along the way
Overhead and underground tanks: Poorly cleaned tanks can become a breeding ground for bacteria
Household storage: Even clean water can get contaminated if stored for long periods
No visible signs: You won’t see, smell, or taste these germs
This is why relying only on appearance can be misleading.
What is a UV water purifier and how does it work
A UV water purifier is designed to tackle microbial contamination in a simple way.
Here’s how it works:
- Water passes through a chamber exposed to ultraviolet light
- The UV light neutralises bacteria and viruses, making them inactive
- The process happens instantly as water flows through
What it does not do:
- It doesn’t remove dissolved salts (TDS)
- It doesn’t change taste or odour
This makes it ideal for homes where water quality is already decent but safety is still a concern.
Why UV water purifiers make sense for many homes
If your water looks clean but you still want to ensure safety, UV purification can be a practical choice.
Here’s why:
Kills harmful microorganisms: One of the biggest advantages is that it effectively kills harmful microorganisms without adding chemicals or changing the natural composition of water. You get safe drinking water while retaining essential minerals.
No water wastage: Another major benefit is zero water wastage. Unlike some purification methods that discard a significant amount of water, UV purifiers treat water without wasting it. This makes them a more eco-friendly choice, especially in cities where water conservation is becoming important.
Retains essential minerals: Keeps the natural composition of water intact.
Low maintenance: Maintenance is also relatively simple. Since there are fewer components involved, you don’t have to worry about frequent filter replacements or high servicing costs.
Quick purification: No storage or delay in getting safe water.
UV vs RO: Do you really need an RO purifier?
This is one of the biggest confusions while buying a water purifier.
Here’s a simple way to understand it:
RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers are designed to remove dissolved impurities, including salts and heavy metals. They are ideal for areas where water has high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), such as borewell water or water with a salty taste.
Choose RO if:
Water has high TDS (salty or hard water)
Source is borewell or tanker water
There are concerns about heavy metals
Our top RO water purifiers for you
UV purifiers, on the other hand, focus on eliminating bacteria and viruses without altering the water composition. They are more suitable when the concern is safety rather than heavy contamination.
Choose UV if:
Water has low or acceptable TDS
Source is municipal supply
Main concern is bacteria and viruses
Our top UV water purifiers for you
Also keep in mind:
- RO systems can waste a lot of water
- UV systems are more efficient for basic purification needs
Should you consider a UV water purifier?
You should consider it if:
- If you live in a city and rely on municipal water supply, a UV purifier can add an extra layer of safety. Even if the water is treated at the source, the risk of contamination during distribution still exists.
- It’s also a good choice for apartment living, where water is stored in overhead tanks. These tanks are not always cleaned regularly, increasing the chances of microbial growth.
- Homes with low TDS water will benefit the most, as they don’t need heavy filtration. Instead, they just need protection against invisible contaminants.
- If you prefer a low-maintenance, budget-friendly option that does its job without complications, a UV purifier fits well into everyday use.
It’s especially useful for families who want safe water without overcomplicating things.
Common mistakes people make while choosing a water purifier
A lot of buyers end up choosing the wrong purifier due to simple mistakes:
- Assuming RO is always better
- Not checking TDS levels before buying
- Ignoring the source of water
- Spending on features they don’t need
- Overlooking maintenance costs
Avoiding these can save you money and ensure better results.
Things to check before buying a UV water purifier
Understand your water source: UV purifiers work best with municipal water supply where TDS levels are already low and the main concern is microbial contamination.
Check TDS levels beforehand: Always test your water’s TDS level to ensure it doesn’t require RO purification, as UV alone won’t remove dissolved salts or heavy metals.
Look for pre-filtration support: If your water contains visible dirt or sediments, ensure the purifier includes or supports a sediment filter for better overall performance.
Consider storage and usage needs: Choose a purifier capacity that matches your household size and daily water consumption to avoid inconvenience during peak usage times.
Evaluate service and maintenance: Opt for a brand with reliable service in your area, as timely maintenance and UV lamp replacement are important for consistent performance.
Factor in long-term costs: Beyond the purchase price, consider electricity usage, annual servicing, and replacement parts to understand the overall cost of ownership.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More