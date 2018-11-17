Telangana assembly election 2018: Congress releases third list, TJS chief Kodandaram opts out of race

The Congress on Saturday released its third list of 13 candidates for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana. The nominations will close on Monday.

The Congress has so far finalised candidates for 88 constituencies, out of 94 in which it is contesting, having left the remaining 25 seats to partners of the Maha Kootami (grand alliance).

The party is yet to announce candidates for another six seats, which is expected to be done by evening.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who could not find his name in the first two lists, managed to get the party ticket for Jangaon constituency after hectic lobbying in New Delhi.

The seat was originally allotted to Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram, who made all the arrangements to file nominations and take up the campaign.

However, following the intervention of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kodandaram finally decided to drop out in favour of Lakshmaiah.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia, who had a lengthy discussions with Kodandaram till late hours on Friday, said Lakshmaiah would not be contesting from Jangaon.

“Kodandaram sacrificed his seat for the former PCC chief,” he said.

Sources close to him said Kodandaram would confine himself to campaigning instead of contesting from some other constituency.

The third list comprises from an SC, three ST, three BC, three Muslims and three Reddy community candidates. Apart from Ponnala Lakshmaiah, another former minister Soyam Bapu Rao, former MLA D Sudhir Reddy and PCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar are among the candidates included in the fresh list.

Meanwhile, the BJP also announced its fourth list of seven candidates for the Telangana elections. Till now, BJP announced the list for 93 segments out of the 119. The first list consists of 38 candidates and 28 candidates were added to the second list and 20 in third list.

The fresh list includes Telangana BJP state Mahila Morcha president Akula Vijaya from Gajwel, represented by Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the last elections, Vijaya unsuccessfully contested against KCR’s son K T Rama Rao from Siricilla.

