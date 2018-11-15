Telangana assembly elections 2018: KCR declares assets, has assets worth Rs 22.60 crore

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has assets worth Rs 22.60 crore and an annual income of Rs 2.07 crore but does not own any cars.

KCR, as he is popularly known, submitted an affidavit declaring his assets to the returning officer of the Election Commission along with his nomination papers for Gajwel assembly seat on Wednesday. The poll body uploaded the affidavit on its website in the night.

The chief minister has declared his profession as an agriculturist and said his wife K Shobha is a housewife. According to the affidavit, the total movable assets of the chief minister are worth Rs 10.40 crore and immovable assets are worth Rs 12.20 crore.

The immovable assets include his 54-acre agricultural land at Erravelli village of Jagdevpur block in Siddipet district, which is worth Rs 6.50 crore. He owns a house in Hyderabad and another in Karimnagar, both worth Rs 5.10 crore. He also has 2.04 acre non-agriculture land in Siddipet district valued at Rs 60 lakh. His wife has movable assets of Rs 94.60 crore.

However, neither KCR nor his wife owns any car, notwithstanding the fact that he travels in a convoy of swanky official vehicles.

While KCR owns 75 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.40 lakh and has Rs 2.40 lakh cash in hand, Shobha has 2,200 grams of gold jewellery, diamonds and gems and stones worth Rs 93.66 lakh and Rs 93,595 cash in hand.

KCR also declared that he has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.88 crore in the form of unsecured loans, including Rs 82.87 lakh borrowed from his son KT Rama Rao and Rs 24.60 lakh from his daughter-in-law Shailima. He has no bank loans.

During the 2014 elections, the TRS president had declared his total assets worth Rs 16.94 crore and an income of Rs 6 59 lakh as per 2012-13 income tax return.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 10:13 IST