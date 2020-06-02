e-paper
Home / Telangana / Telangana Formation Day: President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings, praise Telegu people

Telangana Formation Day: President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings, praise Telegu people

Several events are held in all the 30 districts of the state as a part of the celebrations to mark the Telangana Formation Day.

telangana Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times
The celebrations will be muted this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The celebrations will be muted this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.(PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended their greetings on Telangana Formation Day, which is observed to mark the day on which the state of Telangana was officially formed.

Several events are held in all the 30 districts of the state as a part of the celebrations to mark the Telangana Formation Day. However, the celebrations will be muted this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the movement for statehood at Gun Park.

“CM Sri KCR paying floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay,” the chief minister’s office tweeted along with a video.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to extend his greetings.

“Greetings to the people of Telangana on statehood day. The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature. The hardworking people of this land have contributed significantly to the nation. May the state continue to prosper in the coming years,” President Kovind tweeted. 

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted his wishes.

“Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana,” PM Modi tweeted. 

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the people in a series of posts.

“Greetings to people of Telangana on State Formation Day. Endowed with natural resources and known for its rich history, the State has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures. #TelanganaFormationDay,” Naidu posted on Twitter.

“Representing India’s composite culture & pluralism, the State has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres. My best wishes for a prosperous, peaceful and happy Telangana! #TelanganaFormationDay (sic),” he added.

The Congress party also took to Twitter to extend its warm wishes on the occasion.

The Telangana bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 8, 2014, with support from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was then passed by the Rajya Sabha with the support of the BJP and other opposition parties.

The bill received the President’s nod and was published in the gazette on March 1, 2014, and the Centre declared June 2, 2014, as the Telangana Formation Day.

tags
top news
