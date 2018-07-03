Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios register easy wins at Wimbledon

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased past injury-plagued James Duckworth of Australia 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon second round.

Zverev, who made the last 16 in 2017, goes on to face either Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego or Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Duckworth, ranked 748 in the world, was playing just his fifth event of the year having featured in just one match in the whole of 2017 after undergoing foot surgery.

Nick Kyrgios cranked down 42 aces as he opened his Wimbledon campaign with 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-3 win over Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin on Tuesday.

The Australian showman saved two set points in the first set and was briefly rattled when 92nd-ranked Istomin grabbed the third on a tiebreak on Court 12.

Kyrgios railed against his entourage and kept up a regular dialogue with the umpire and anyone who would listen but remained focused enough to break decisively in the eighth game of the fourth set before completing victory with another ace.

The 23-year-old will face Dutchman Robin Haase or Romanian Marius Copil for a place in the third round where he could potentially face fellow Australian Bernard Tomic.

Kyrgios was in impressive form leading into the championships with strong runs in Stuttgart, where he pushed Roger Federer hard, and at Queen’s Club where he served almost 100 aces in four matches before losing in the semis to Marin Cilic.