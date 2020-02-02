Australian Open Men’s final Live Score: Dominic Thiem breaks serve against Novak Djokovic, all level in first set
Australian Open final 2020 Live Score: Title-holder Novak Djokovic will take on Dominic Thiem in the final of the first Grand Slam this year.
14:53 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 4-4 Thiem
14:49 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 4-3 Thiem
14:42 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 4-2 Thiem
14:36 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 4-1 Thiem
14:35 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 3-1 Thiem
14:30 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 3-0 Thiem
14:19 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 2-0 Thiem
14:18 hrs IST
1st Set: Djokovic 1-0 Thiem
14:20 hrs IST
Match underway
14:12 hrs IST
Practice before start
14:10 hrs IST
The calm before before the storm
13:55 hrs IST
Theim against the big three
13:50 hrs IST
Djokovic vs Thiem - French Open highlights
13:45 hrs IST
Djokovic on Thiem
13:50 hrs IST
Head-to-head
13:40 hrs IST
Thiem on facing Djokovic
13:35 hrs IST
What’s at stake for Djokovic and Thiem?
13:30 hrs IST
‘Old vs new’ - Prajnesh
13:19 hrs IST
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem - Live
Australian Open Men’s Final 2020 Live: The stage is set for men’s final at the Australian Open with title-holder Novak Djokovic taking on Dominic Thiem in the summit clash. Djokovic will be eying his record-extending eighth Australian Open title, but he faces a stiff contest against a youngster who defeated him twice the last year - something which could be playing in his mind. Thiem defeated the Serb at ATP Finals last year on hard court, and then defeated him at the French Open semifinal on clay. Can he do it again? Time will tell.
Follow live score and updates of Australian Open 2020 Men’s final:
1st Set: Djokovic 4-4 Thiem
Thiem fights hard to hold on to serve and now we have a game on our hands. This is what the crowd wants to see. A contest. Thiem starting to make use of the lengthier rallies to his advantage. He pounced on Djokovic with serves. The Serb is starting to get a bit nervy with returns.
1st Set: Djokovic 4-3 Thiem
THIEM BREAKS! An error on the serve from Djokovic. He makes it two and suddenly Thiem has a doorway to break the serve. A long rally sees the Austrian sends one backhand cross court, and Djokovic could not reach it. He has two break points. The Serb nets it! Would you believe it. Thiem finds his way back into the game.
1st Set: Djokovic 4-2 Thiem
Djokovic tries a drop shot, hits the net. He goes for a backhand, the ball travels across the line. 30-0 to Thiem. He sends an unreturned serve to go 40-0 up. Then the Austrian, who is looking short of confidence early on, commits two errors to allow Djokovic to bounce back. Deuce. He sends a forehand crosscourt hard to get the advantage. Excellent drop from Djokovic, Thiem tries to volley, but sends it across the outside line. Deuce 2. Ace to get advantage, again. Delivers a shortcourt forehand to hold the serve. PHEW!
1st Set: Djokovic 4-1 Thiem
The story for the tournament has been how much Djokovic has improved on his serve. He shows another example of the same as he comfortable breezes past the Austrian to hold on the serve with an unreturned backhand.
1st Set: Djokovic 3-1 Thiem
Novak is not letting Thiem breathe at the moment. He continued to meet him point for point to take it to deuce. An interesting rally which sees a crazy tweener shot Djokovic gives Thiem the advantage. He forces a backhand error from the Serb to win his first point in the game.
1st Set: Djokovic 3-0 Thiem
Easy peezy for the Serb. His backhand is unanswerable at the moment. Thiem continues to make errors... his attempt at a drop shot did not even reach the net. He needs to wake up.
1st Set: Djokovic 2-0 Thiem
DJOKVIC BREAKS! Thiem starts the serve with solid legwork, a back hand return takes him to 30-0 lead in the match. An unforced error sees Djokovic get a point back. Novak gets off balanced on a backhit in the next point, Thiem goes 40-15 up on serve. The Serb sends a backhand with a jump, Thiem mishits it on the net. 30-40 to Thiem. Another error from the Austrian - 40-40. Deuce. Theim makes a mess after getting two advantages. Novak earns the advantage on 3rd deuce, with a soft touch that Thiem returned on the net. Thiem hit it on the net again and Djokovic off to a brilliant start.
1st Set: Djokovic 1-0 Thiem
Djokovic solid on serve. Thiem manages to get a point from an unforced error from serve. 30-15 to Djokovic. But the Serb sends across a solid ace, and then wins one through a backhand return to hold serve.
Match underway
Djokovic starts with the serve and the match is underway. The first set will be crucial. If Thiem wins it, it might unnerve the defending Champion and will also give the momentum to the World No. 5.
Practice before start
Djokovic and Thiem are on the court - they are doing a few practice shots before the play gets underway. The Hollywood celebrity are in the crowd.
The calm before before the storm
Djokovic and Thiem are backstage at the moment - getting pumped up and get the juices flowing before the final clash. Here they come out in the middle. Looking calm. Thiem looks focused at the moment.
Theim against the big three
Dominic Thiem has had a record of 7-3 against the big three (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer). He can do the unimaginable here. HYPED MUCH?
Djokovic vs Thiem - French Open highlights
The two tennis stars had a great match at the French Open semifinal. Want to take a look at the highlights - we got you sorted.
Djokovic on Thiem
“Well, Dominic won our last match we played against each other, a close one in London. He played a terrific match against Rafa last night. I watched that. Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is. It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay of course being his favorite surface.
But winning Indian Wells I think last year, beating Roger in the finals, that probably gave him a lot of confidence that he can win big tournaments on other surfaces, as well.”
Head-to-head
Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Thiem 6-4, but the Austrian has won four of their last five meetings. The 26-year-old defeated the Serb athard court last year in the round robin stages of the ATP finals. He also defeated him in the French Open semifinal.
Thiem on facing Djokovic
“Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London. Of course, I’m going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he’s the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.”
What’s at stake for Djokovic and Thiem?
- Djokovic is looking to win his record-extending 8th Australian Open title. He is also eyeing his overall 17th slam title, and overall his 78th title. With a win, he will earn the number 1 spot in ATP Rankings.
- Thiem, with a win, will become the first man born after 1988 to win a Grand slam title. He will also be only the 2nd Austrian ever after Thomas Muster to do so. He would climb to third in the ATP rankings. He will be the first Grand Slam champion since Stan Wawrinka in the past three years, other than the veteran trio of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. He will be the first new Slam Champion since Marin Cilic won the US Open in 2014.
‘Old vs new’ - Prajnesh
India tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Saturday spoke about the ‘exciting’ final and described it as a battle between “old vs new”. “
It will be a really interesting match. It will be something nice to see - old vs new. There is excitement to witness how the “next gen” can come up against the veterans.” - Prajnesh
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem - Live
In a bid to cross Roger Federer’s 20-Grand Slam record, Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head against Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final. Djokovic has 16 Grand Slam titles, and if he wins this, he will get his 17th. Thiem, on the other hand, will be eyeing his maiden Grand Slam, and the fact that Sofia Kenin won yesterday, will boost his confidence, to oust the Serb who is clearly the favourite.