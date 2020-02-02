Australian Open Men’s final Live Score: Dominic Thiem breaks serve against Novak Djokovic, all level in first set

Australian Open Men’s Final 2020 Live: The stage is set for men’s final at the Australian Open with title-holder Novak Djokovic taking on Dominic Thiem in the summit clash. Djokovic will be eying his record-extending eighth Australian Open title, but he faces a stiff contest against a youngster who defeated him twice the last year - something which could be playing in his mind. Thiem defeated the Serb at ATP Finals last year on hard court, and then defeated him at the French Open semifinal on clay. Can he do it again? Time will tell.

Follow live score and updates of Australian Open 2020 Men’s final:

14:53 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 4-4 Thiem Thiem fights hard to hold on to serve and now we have a game on our hands. This is what the crowd wants to see. A contest. Thiem starting to make use of the lengthier rallies to his advantage. He pounced on Djokovic with serves. The Serb is starting to get a bit nervy with returns.





14:49 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 4-3 Thiem THIEM BREAKS! An error on the serve from Djokovic. He makes it two and suddenly Thiem has a doorway to break the serve. A long rally sees the Austrian sends one backhand cross court, and Djokovic could not reach it. He has two break points. The Serb nets it! Would you believe it. Thiem finds his way back into the game.





14:42 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 4-2 Thiem Djokovic tries a drop shot, hits the net. He goes for a backhand, the ball travels across the line. 30-0 to Thiem. He sends an unreturned serve to go 40-0 up. Then the Austrian, who is looking short of confidence early on, commits two errors to allow Djokovic to bounce back. Deuce. He sends a forehand crosscourt hard to get the advantage. Excellent drop from Djokovic, Thiem tries to volley, but sends it across the outside line. Deuce 2. Ace to get advantage, again. Delivers a shortcourt forehand to hold the serve. PHEW!





14:36 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 4-1 Thiem The story for the tournament has been how much Djokovic has improved on his serve. He shows another example of the same as he comfortable breezes past the Austrian to hold on the serve with an unreturned backhand.





14:35 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 3-1 Thiem Novak is not letting Thiem breathe at the moment. He continued to meet him point for point to take it to deuce. An interesting rally which sees a crazy tweener shot Djokovic gives Thiem the advantage. He forces a backhand error from the Serb to win his first point in the game.





14:30 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 3-0 Thiem Easy peezy for the Serb. His backhand is unanswerable at the moment. Thiem continues to make errors... his attempt at a drop shot did not even reach the net. He needs to wake up.





14:19 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 2-0 Thiem DJOKVIC BREAKS! Thiem starts the serve with solid legwork, a back hand return takes him to 30-0 lead in the match. An unforced error sees Djokovic get a point back. Novak gets off balanced on a backhit in the next point, Thiem goes 40-15 up on serve. The Serb sends a backhand with a jump, Thiem mishits it on the net. 30-40 to Thiem. Another error from the Austrian - 40-40. Deuce. Theim makes a mess after getting two advantages. Novak earns the advantage on 3rd deuce, with a soft touch that Thiem returned on the net. Thiem hit it on the net again and Djokovic off to a brilliant start.





14:18 hrs IST 1st Set: Djokovic 1-0 Thiem Djokovic solid on serve. Thiem manages to get a point from an unforced error from serve. 30-15 to Djokovic. But the Serb sends across a solid ace, and then wins one through a backhand return to hold serve.





14:20 hrs IST Match underway Djokovic starts with the serve and the match is underway. The first set will be crucial. If Thiem wins it, it might unnerve the defending Champion and will also give the momentum to the World No. 5.





14:12 hrs IST Practice before start Djokovic and Thiem are on the court - they are doing a few practice shots before the play gets underway. The Hollywood celebrity are in the crowd.





14:10 hrs IST The calm before before the storm Djokovic and Thiem are backstage at the moment - getting pumped up and get the juices flowing before the final clash. Here they come out in the middle. Looking calm. Thiem looks focused at the moment.





13:55 hrs IST Theim against the big three Dominic Thiem has had a record of 7-3 against the big three (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer). He can do the unimaginable here. HYPED MUCH?





13:50 hrs IST Djokovic vs Thiem - French Open highlights The two tennis stars had a great match at the French Open semifinal. Want to take a look at the highlights - we got you sorted.





13:45 hrs IST Djokovic on Thiem “Well, Dominic won our last match we played against each other, a close one in London. He played a terrific match against Rafa last night. I watched that. Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is. It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay of course being his favorite surface. But winning Indian Wells I think last year, beating Roger in the finals, that probably gave him a lot of confidence that he can win big tournaments on other surfaces, as well.”





13:50 hrs IST Head-to-head Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Thiem 6-4, but the Austrian has won four of their last five meetings. The 26-year-old defeated the Serb athard court last year in the round robin stages of the ATP finals. He also defeated him in the French Open semifinal.





13:40 hrs IST Thiem on facing Djokovic “Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London. Of course, I’m going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he’s the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.”





13:35 hrs IST What’s at stake for Djokovic and Thiem? - Djokovic is looking to win his record-extending 8th Australian Open title. He is also eyeing his overall 17th slam title, and overall his 78th title. With a win, he will earn the number 1 spot in ATP Rankings. - Thiem, with a win, will become the first man born after 1988 to win a Grand slam title. He will also be only the 2nd Austrian ever after Thomas Muster to do so. He would climb to third in the ATP rankings. He will be the first Grand Slam champion since Stan Wawrinka in the past three years, other than the veteran trio of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal. He will be the first new Slam Champion since Marin Cilic won the US Open in 2014.





13:30 hrs IST 'Old vs new' - Prajnesh India tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Saturday spoke about the 'exciting' final and described it as a battle between "old vs new". " It will be a really interesting match. It will be something nice to see - old vs new. There is excitement to witness how the "next gen" can come up against the veterans." - Prajnesh




