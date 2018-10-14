Novak Djokovic eyes fourth Shanghai Masters title

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic will be looking to lift the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time while taking on Borna Coric of Croatia in the summit clash of men’s singles event here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old had defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-2, 6-1 to book his place in the final of the ongoing tournament.

A win in Shanghai will add the 72nd trophy to Djokovic’s total tally of career titles.

Coric, on the other hand, had stunned defending champion Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 in their semi-final clash to advance into the last two round of the tournament.

The Serbian player, who has lost just one match after clinching his fourth Wimbledon title in July, has won all of his previous three finals at Shanghai Masters.

As far as head to head record is concerned, both the players have met twice in their careers and both times it is the Serbian player who has emerged victorious.

Djokovic, who has already guaranteed to replace Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer at number two in the ranking list, will get more close to the number position if he registered a win in Shanghai.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 09:22 IST