Sania Mirza blasts people for sharing ‘cooking videos’ on social media amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:19 IST

India tennis ace Sania Mirza lashed out at people for sharing cooking videos on social media amid coronavirus pandemic which has spread across the world. More than 1,100,000 have been infected by the virus while in excess of 58,000 have lost their lives worldwide. India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown as the government is looking to contain Covid-19. People have been instructed to stay at home while only essential services are continuing in the country.

Amid the lockdown, celebrities and common people alike have been taking to social media to share what they are up to at home these days.

Sania felt people sharing their cooking videos and pictures on public platforms doesn’t look good at a time when some people are ‘struggling to find food once per day’.

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

In India, more than 2900 people have been infected so far while 68 succumbed to coronavirus. Also, 154 people have recovered from it thus far.

Experts have pointed out that the impact of the lockdown – scientists say it is among the most effective means to break the chain of the contagion – could be undermined if the positive cases originating out of such clusters are not contained in time.

It could be particularly challenging for a country of over 1.3 billion people, where the health care infrastructure would not be able to handle a larger outbreak despite the government’s recent efforts to prepare for such a situation.