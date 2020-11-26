e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Forget Japan, Cherry Blossoms are blooming in Shillong and we can’t get over these breathtaking pictures

Forget Japan, Cherry Blossoms are blooming in Shillong and we can’t get over these breathtaking pictures

As the India International Cherry Blossom Festival stands cancelled this year in Meghalaya, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, citizens made sure that travel enthusiasts and nature lovers do not miss out on the beauty as the pretty flowers take over Shillong and paint the city pink with seasonal love

travel Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:32 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Check out these breathtaking pics as Cherry Blossoms paint Shillong pink
Check out these breathtaking pics as Cherry Blossoms paint Shillong pink (Twitter/NEAwareness)
         

Save your expensive trip to Japan, if you had it cornered for Cheery Blossoms, as we bring to you a more pocket friendly one in Shillong. The city is currently hosting breathtaking scenes of the pink flowers blooming in every nook and corner.

As the India International Cherry Blossom Festival stands cancelled this year in Meghalaya, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, citizens made sure that travel enthusiasts and nature lovers do not miss out on the beauty as the pretty flowers take over Shillong and paint the city pink with seasonal love.

Netiznes can vouch for Twitter flooding with such stunning images of Cherry Blossoms blooming in Shillong and we cannot wait to tick it off from our winter travel bucket list. “When you have cherry blossom blooming in Shillong why travel to Japan. North East is a place to see. Beautiful mountains, lush green forests, national parks, great food, warm & friendly people. Make it your next travel destination (sic),” a Twitterati wrote while another shared, “In the cherry blossom’s shade there’s no such thing as a stranger. Kobayashi Issa #cherryblossom #shillong (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “COVID-19 might have restricted humans to their homes but it has no control over nature..cherry blossom flowers bloom in Shillong .. (sic).”

Check out some breathtaking picture tweets of Cherry Blossoms from Shillong here:

 
 
 
  
  
  
 

Primarily found across the east and west Khasi hills, cherry blossoms are also called Prunus Cerasoides and considered a gift from the Himalayas. The buds start to show around late October and the full bloom begins in the early half of the November, especially in the North-eastern city.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In