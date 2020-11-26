Forget Japan, Cherry Blossoms are blooming in Shillong and we can’t get over these breathtaking pictures

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:32 IST

Save your expensive trip to Japan, if you had it cornered for Cheery Blossoms, as we bring to you a more pocket friendly one in Shillong. The city is currently hosting breathtaking scenes of the pink flowers blooming in every nook and corner.

As the India International Cherry Blossom Festival stands cancelled this year in Meghalaya, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, citizens made sure that travel enthusiasts and nature lovers do not miss out on the beauty as the pretty flowers take over Shillong and paint the city pink with seasonal love.

Netiznes can vouch for Twitter flooding with such stunning images of Cherry Blossoms blooming in Shillong and we cannot wait to tick it off from our winter travel bucket list. “When you have cherry blossom blooming in Shillong why travel to Japan. North East is a place to see. Beautiful mountains, lush green forests, national parks, great food, warm & friendly people. Make it your next travel destination (sic),” a Twitterati wrote while another shared, “In the cherry blossom’s shade there’s no such thing as a stranger. Kobayashi Issa #cherryblossom #shillong (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “COVID-19 might have restricted humans to their homes but it has no control over nature..cherry blossom flowers bloom in Shillong .. (sic).”

Check out some breathtaking picture tweets of Cherry Blossoms from Shillong here:

When you have cherry blossom blooming in Shillong why travel to Japan. North East is a place to see. Beautiful mountains, lush green forests, national parks, great food, warm & friendly people. Make it your next travel destination @Karma_Paljor @pallav42 @ShefVaidya @UmaSudhindra pic.twitter.com/kGhpd6iT5f — Kailash (@klash233) November 20, 2020

In the cherry blossom's shade there's no such thing as a stranger.

Kobayashi Issa #cherryblossom #shillong pic.twitter.com/MVn8rEv7Ov — Anubrata Choudhury (@anubratach) November 20, 2020

COVID-19 might have restricted humans to their homes but it has no control over nature..cherry blossom flowers 💐 bloom in Shillong .. pic.twitter.com/p7q14lmwCP — Muhammed Ansif P (@p_ansif) November 22, 2020

I hope y'all have a good day today <3



Also it's Cherry blossom season in Shillong y'all and I can't be more happy that I'm here :') #cherryblossom #earlybiz pic.twitter.com/PY9l0uydJD — Niharika Shawarma (@_xxniharikaa_) November 26, 2020

We may not witness the Cherry Blossom Festival this year, but our eyes can witness the blossoming of these Cherry Blossoms 🌸 in and around the city of Shillong 🌸 pic.twitter.com/ybQyidEdj5 — Emidao (@emidaoshylla) November 23, 2020

It's impossible to leave twitter. Anyway, it's cherry blossom season in Shillong. 💞 pic.twitter.com/8GK10tGHL5 — Chayanika Das (@daschayanikaa) November 24, 2020

The India International Cherry Blossom Festival held annually in Shillong may have been cancelled this year in the wake of COVID-19. But not cancelled are the wispy pink-and-white blooms that adorn the north-eastern town’s trees around this time of the year.



Credit: @samgurung pic.twitter.com/Y6vJ2UF3tm — Life in the Northeast India (@in_northeast) October 30, 2020

Meghalaya🇮🇳

Cherry blossom flowers start blooming in Shillong.🤳 pic.twitter.com/kOHxZNdbjt — Vinod Kumar Singh (@VINODKU18374194) November 21, 2020

India International Cherry Blossom Festival, the calendar event of #Meghalaya which attracts record number of tourists annually in Shillong, has been cancelled this year in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KUh5kd6MDT — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 23, 2020

Seasonal cherry blossom adds splendour to the Shillong skyline.#TweetWithTST



All ST photos taken on November 19, 2020 pic.twitter.com/L0K9Uc3iaK — theshillongtimes (@ShillongTimesIn) November 19, 2020

Primarily found across the east and west Khasi hills, cherry blossoms are also called Prunus Cerasoides and considered a gift from the Himalayas. The buds start to show around late October and the full bloom begins in the early half of the November, especially in the North-eastern city.

