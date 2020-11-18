e-paper
Los Angeles orders new pandemic restrictions

Los Angeles County has imposed new restrictions on businesses and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking.

Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Los Angeles
The county of 10 million people has seen daily confirmed cases more than double in the last two weeks to nearly 2,900.
The county of 10 million people has seen daily confirmed cases more than double in the last two weeks to nearly 2,900.

On Tuesday, officials ordered non-essential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors. All such businesses must close by 10 p.m. The changes take effect Friday.

If daily cases rise to 4,500 and hospitalizations top 2,000, the county will impose a three-week lockdown that will restrict people to their homes for all but essential trips. A nighttime curfew would run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

