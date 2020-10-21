e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / United Airlines to test a digital health pass on UK-US flight in effort to reopen borders

United Airlines to test a digital health pass on UK-US flight in effort to reopen borders

If successful, United Airlines’ digital health pass under a global pilot program could persuade governments to ease the restrictions and quarantines that have slammed air travel since the coronavirus starting spreading across the globe.

travel Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Chicago
United Airlines testing global health app on UK-US flight in effort to reopen borders
United Airlines testing global health app on UK-US flight in effort to reopen borders(Twitter/spotter_airline/jetsettersblog)
         

United Airlines is set on Wednesday to test a digital health pass under a global pilot program seeking to establish a common international standard for COVID-19 test results and eventually vaccine records that could help reopen borders.

The nonprofit initiative, called CommonPass, is backed by the World Economic Forum and Swiss-based foundation The Commons Project. If successful, it could persuade governments to ease the restrictions and quarantines that have slammed air travel since the coronavirus starting spreading across the globe.

The United flight from London Heathrow to Newark Liberty International in New Jersey follows a pilot by Cathay Pacific this month, and other large airlines are also planning international trials in November and December.

“The goal of these trials is to demonstrate to governments that they can rely on someone getting tested in one country and present their credentials in another country,” Paul Meyer, chief executive of The Commons Project, told Reuters.

Broad deployment is targeted for January, he said.

Volunteers on the United flight, which will be observed by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will upload COVID-19 test results from a certified lab to their smartphones and complete any required health screening questions to generate a verified QR (quick response) code that airline staff and border officials can scan.

They will present the code, which can be printed for passengers without mobile devices, before departing and on arrival.

The project aims to build a network of trusted labs and would rely on those results and vaccination records to be certified across borders, replacing the current method of sharing paper-based and easily falsified test results from unknown labs.

The labs would verify a person’s identity for the app, which is designed to protect personal data and privacy, said Meyer, who is in a dialogue with airlines and countries across the globe for the project.

“The model only works if countries agree to trust health data from other countries,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In