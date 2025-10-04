2 Indian men steal ‘cash, jewellery, phones’ from sex workers in Singapore, cite ‘financial suffering’

Two Indian men who visited Singapore for holiday were jailed after they stole from sex workers and also hurt them. Reportedly, the men cited “financial suffering” as the reason behind their acts. The two Indian men visited Singapore on holiday. (Representational image). (Pexels)

What had happened?

Arokkiyasami Daison and Rajendran Mayilarasan visited Singapore from India on April 24, reported the Straits Times. They visited the country as tourists and were exploring an area known as Little India.

Reportedly, there they were approached by a man who asked them if they wanted to hire sex workers and handed them contact details of two women. The outlet said that Daison came up with the idea of robbing the women and shared his plan with his accomplice Mayilarasan.

On the same day, they met with one of the women in a hotel room in Jalan Besar. The duo welcomed the woman in the room and then tied her hands and legs. Reportedly, they also slapped her. They stole jewellery, bank card, $2,000 in cash and passport from the sex worker.

After this, they met with the second woman later at night. When she appeared, they reportedly dragged and robbed her. They stole two mobiles, a passport, and $800 in cash from the second victim.

How did the crime come to light?

People became aware of the incident when the second woman shared what happened with her with a man, and eventually, the police were called.

Why did they do it?

Daison, told the authorities, with help of an interpreter, “My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of them is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this,” reported the outlet.

As for Mayilarasan, he said, “My wife and child are alone in India. They are financially suffering.”

Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, asked for lower sentences and leniency during mitigation. The duo was given five years and one month in jail each. After they pleaded guilty, they were also given 12 strokes of the cane.