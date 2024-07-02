5 photos of Ambanis as billionaire family hosts mass wedding for over 50 couples
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding of underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai. The brides were also presented with cheques of over one lakh.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding for over 50 couples at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai. This event marked the start of their son Anant Ambani’s wedding functions with Radhika Merchant. Over 50 underprivileged couples from the Palghar area, located about 100 km from Mumbai, got married at this event, attended by nearly 800 people.
Here are some pictures from the event, which was attended by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their son Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta. Aksah’s twin, Isha Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal, were also present.
Here is an image that shows Nita Ambani, dressed in a red saree, hugging one of the brides who got married at the event.
In this photo, Nita Ambani is seen in conversation with a bride.
This photo shows the Ambani family posing together. The Ambanis presented the couples with gold ornaments, including nose rings, wedding rings, and Mangalsutra. They were also given silver toe rings and anklets.
Each bride was presented with a cheque of Rs. 1.01 lakh as her “streedhan”. The couples were also given sufficient grocery and household items for about a year, including appliances like mixers, fans, mattresses, pillows, and gas stoves.
After the ceremony, a grand dinner was organised for everyone who attended the mass wedding. They were also invited to a traditional Tarpa Dance by the Warli Tribe, an indigenous tribe of Western India.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with many high-profile guests and elaborate ceremonies.
