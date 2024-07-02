Gold, silver, 1 lakh: What Ambanis gifted 50 couples at the mass wedding in Navi Mumbai

With less than two weeks left for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding ceremony for the underprivileged section of society. The mass wedding, which took place at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) Navi Mumbai, saw 50 couples from the Palghar area tying the knot. The event was attended by the entire family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Ambani family posing with newly-married couples in Navi Mumbai. (Special arrangement)

As a gesture of goodwill, the Ambani family presented each couple with gold ornaments, including mangalsutra, wedding rings, and nose rings, and silver ornaments, such as toe rings and anklets.

The Ambanis also gifted each couple with groceries and household items sufficient for one year. These include 36 essential items, utensils, appliances such as a gas stove, mixer and fan, and a mattress and pillows.

On top of this, each bride was presented a cheque of ₹1.01 lakh as her ‘streedhan’.

Over 800 people attended the mass wedding, including family members of the brides and grooms, local social workers, and members of the community. Following the ceremony, a grand dinner was organised for the guests.

An invitation was also extended to the guests to witness the traditional Tarpa Dance performed by the indigenous Warli Tribe.

The mass wedding of the underprivileged is organised by the Ambanis as a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this celebration of love,” read the invite shared by the news agency ANI on June 29.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are childhood friends turned lovers, will tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. This will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings on July 13. A grand wedding reception will be held on July 14.