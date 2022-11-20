56-year-old woman works out at a gym in saree, viral video inspires netizens

Almost four years ago, a 56-year-old woman was afflicted with severe knee and leg pain. Her son, who owns a gym, researched a lot about treatment and concluded that his mother must start exercising. And that’s when her workout journey began. Since then, she has been doing weight training and powerlifting with her daughter-in-law, which has not only cured her pain but also kept her fit. She has now shared her inspirational journey, which is going viral on social media.

Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell jointly shared the video on Instagram. “She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups!” read a part of the detailed caption posted alongside the video. The caption adds, “Age is just a number - rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law. Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called ‘growing with each other?’ How inspiring is this to watch!”

The now-viral clip opens with a text insert, “My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly.” It then captures the 56-year-old woman working out at a gym with her daughter-in-law. She is seen doing a deadlift, kettlebell row, bench press, and barbell squat, that too, in a saree. Towards the end, staff members can be seen honouring her with a supplement along with other women at the gym.

The text overlays on the screen also inform how her journey began. “I was 52 when I first hit the gym. It all started when I was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested me to start doing exercise....Yes, it cured my poin,” read the texts that appear on the video.

Watch the oh-so inspiring video below:

Since being shared seven days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.3 million views. It has also raked up several comments.

“This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotypes that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty,” commented an individual. “This is by far the best story I have heard in a while! I hope many many more ladies will be inspired by this post and prioritize their health and physical well-being,” shared another. “Truely an inspiration. People normally find excuses not to workout. But she is good example… amazing!!” expressed a third.

