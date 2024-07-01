8-foot-long crocodile crosses road in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, video sends chills down people’s spine

A crocodile came out of its natural habitat in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and was seen crossing a road. This terrifying incident was captured on camera and later made its way onto social media. The sight has been sending shivers down people’s spine. According to reports, the 8-foot-long crocodile strayed onto the road after being washed away from the nearby Shiva River following the heavy rainfall that lashed the coastal district - Ratnagiri. Maharashtra: Crocodile straying onto the road in Ratnagiri. (X/@htmumbai)

“Motorists in Ratnagiri encountered a crocodile that had strayed onto the road following heavy rains on Sunday,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

The video opens to show the crocodile emerging from behind a vehicle on a rain-swept road. As the 40-second video continues, the crocodile can be seen strolling on the road.

A man can be heard saying, “Khidki band hai, khidki band hai guys [Window is closed, window is closed, guys],” as the reptile nears a vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in 2019, an 8-foot-long crocodile appeared out of the drain in Ratnagiri. It was later rescued from a roadside drain in the tourist resort of Chiplun. Forest officials said that the incident happened when Ratnagiri was lashed by heavy rain leading to floods in the Vashishti River, which originates in the coastal district.

The crocodile is suspected of having entered the town’s drainage system, which was flooded due to water overflow from the nearby river. Locals alerted the fire brigade and the Forest Department after hearing strange sounds emanating from the drain as the huge reptile struggled to escape.

“This is quite common in this region during the monsoon. We rescued this crocodile safely. Since it had not suffered any injuries, it was released back into the river,” Divisional Forest Officer V. K. Surve told IANS.