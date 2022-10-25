Adorable Italian Greyhound dresses in red lehenga to celebrate Diwali. Watch

Diwali might be over, but the excitement is still there. Last night, we all had our homes decked, snacks filled, and dressed in our best outfits to celebrate the day. In fact, the outfit might be one of the biggest things about the celebration. And it wasn't only you who got ready to mark Diwali. Many pet owners have also made special clothes for their furry friends. One of them was this adorable Italian Greyhound.

In a photo uploaded by Instagram page @tikatheiggy, you can see the Italian Greyhound dressed in a bright red lehnga and has the song desi girl playing in the background. In one of the posts, the Instagram page also wished their fans and followers a very Happy Diwali. They also explained how the dog got its name and wrote, "Fun fact: Dads have an Indian friend who speaks Hindi, and she would end her phone calls with "Theek hai" when speaking with her parents, which she told us means 'everything is alright'. Dad liked that and decided to name me after it, but he thought it was 'Tika.' So, that's how I got my name."

Take a look at the video of the Italian Greyhound dressed in a red lehenga here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 14,000 likes and several comments.- One person wrote, "Happy Diwali. This is so cute. A red bindi would make this look extra special." Another person said, "That dress is amazing, you look gorgeous! And the bindi suits you even well!" Someone even added, "She certainly does bring happiness! And that dress is absolutely fabulous!!"