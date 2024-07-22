Alexander McQueen’s hoof boots: A 2.50 lakh trend or a fashion misstep? Internet reacts

The global fascination with luxury fashion brands often leads people to admire and desire their products. While some of these products captivate individuals, others may leave them puzzled by their design choices. For instance, Alexander McQueen's recent release of hoof boots has captured the attention of the internet. These shoes, priced at a considerable $2,990 (approximately ₹2.50 lakh), have failed to impress some people. However, it also garnered attention as many said that this design has the power to become iconic. Hood boots by Alexander McQueen.

These hoof boots, which are a part of autumn winter collection of the brand have a horsegirl aesthetic. Yes, you read that right. The brown-coloured "calf hair boot features a hoof inspired round toe with horseshoe sole silhouette and silver finished nail studs." (Also Read: Louis Vuitton's latest boots trolled on social media: ‘To clean the side walks?’)

Take a look at the picture of these boots here:

Snapshot of the hoof boots by Alexander McQueen.

Soon after a picture of these shoes was also shared on Instagram, numerous people flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the design. (Also Read: Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "Alexander would be so disappointed. This is not McQueen at all."

Another Instagram user shared, "Everyone currently working for McQueen needs to be let go. Nothing is working for them lately."

A third posted, "Model wearing a hoof boots. On the horse. Groundbreaking.

A fourth added, "These new shoes will be an iconic chapter for the brand."

"When someone has the most honorable and intimidating task of designing in the name of a great like Alexander McQueen, embrace and give grace. No one can live up to the OG. Sean McGirr stay strong and true to you! Love what you are doing," commented Instagram user Jayme Stewart.

"Love this so much," said someone else.

What are your thoughts on these shoes? Would you be willing to spend ₹2.50 lakh on them?