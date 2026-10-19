American comedian Hasan Minhaj trolled for saying Indians order their dal with ‘dharka’ on top

Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minhaj has become the subject of lighthearted trolling after claiming that Indians sometimes order their dal with extra “dharka” on top. Confused? So were many of those who saw his video. Hasan Minhaj, American comedian of Indian origin, claimed that dal is often served with 'dharka' on top. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a recent interview with Food & Wine magazine, Minhaj claimed that Indians, when they go to a South Asian restaurant, order dal with “dharka” — which, he said, is a term for fried onions.

Tadka vs dharka Those familiar with Indian cooking know that “tadka” is often added to dal. It refers to a technique of tempering spices and sometimes chillies and onions in hot oil or ghee. “Dharka”, on the other hand, is not a word in the Indian culinary lexicon.

Not content with simply mispronouncing the word, Minhaj doubled down and spelled it out too.

“If you go to a South Asian restaurant, and even in India, there’s this idea when you sometimes order dal, you’ll say extra dharka ‘D-H-A-R-K-A, dharka’ is the fried onions that you put on the top," the Indian-origin comedian said in the interview.