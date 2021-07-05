Home / Trending / American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match. Watch adorable moment
Hassani Dotson Stephenson proposing to his girlfriend after the MLS match.(Instagram/@hassanidotson)
American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match. Watch adorable moment

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Fans were up for a treat on Sunday as American soccer player Hassani Dotson Stephenson went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend right after completing a match for Major League Soccer (MLS). Stephenson shared images and a video of the precious moment on his Instagram that have gathered a flurry of congratulatory messages.

“I liked it… So I put a ring on it,” reads the short and sweet caption by the soccer player from Minnesota FC. The video shows Stephenson on one knee, asking his girlfriend to marry him as she nods in excitement. The other images in the post show the happy couple showing off the ring.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 4, the clip has garnered over 6,900 likes and tons of reactions. The sweet video left many cheering for the newly-engaged couple. While many couldn’t stop congratulating Stephenson, others pointed out how wonderful the video was.

“Such a beautiful moment. Congrats,” commented an Instagram user. “She must’ve been speechless,” wrote another. “The best proposal I’ve seen,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

