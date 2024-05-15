Amid Chandigarh dhaba's 'diesel paratha' controversy, owner says 'We don't play with people's lives'

Days after a Chandigarh dhaba went viral for saying they make a paratha in "diesel", the owner has clarified the situation. He said that they don't sell anything made of diesel and also added that their food is hygienic. The man also added that the food blogger had made the video for "fun". Snapshot of the Chandigarh dhaba owner. (X/@ANI)

While speaking to ANI, the owner said, "We neither make any such thing as 'diesel paratha' nor serve any such thing to customers. A blogger had made that video just for fun. It is common sense that nobody would consume a paratha prepared in diesel nor is it cooked like that. I didn't know that the video was going viral, I came to know only yesterday. The blogger in question has deleted it and apologised to the people...We use only edible oil. We provide hygienic food to people here. We also supply langar from here...We don't play with people's lives..." (Also Read: Chandigarh dhaba under fire after video of 'diesel' paratha goes viral, people call for food regulatory authority)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted on May 15. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The clip also has more than 500 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also received numerous reactions.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "Edible oil and hygienic food? What was the black oil that was shown in that video?"

A second said, "That reheated oil was termed 'diesel'? The looks of it indicated the same. Reheated oil is the biggest scam in the food industry."

"Most viral clips we have seen on internet are basically vloggers ask the dhaba and thella wala to make. They do such things for viral content. That blogger should be behind bars," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Shameless and irresponsible behaviour of the blogger. Just for some views on his channel, he is manipulating the content and emotions of the people. This has become a nuisance for our society where these kinds of bloggers create futile content and deceive people."