Amravati auto driver's fluent English stuns commuters: ‘If you know English, you can go to London, America’. Watch

An auto driver in Amravati, Maharashtra, has stunned commuters and the internet alike with his impressive English-speaking skills. Not only that, he advised people to learn English as it is an “international language” and if one knows the language, they can travel to London, America, Paris and so on. The auto driver in Amravati, Maharashtra, highlighted the importance to knowing how to speak in English. (Instagram/kon_bhushan1222 )

An Instagram user shared a video of the elderly auto driver speaking effortlessly in English as his customer waits for him in the backseat.

“Even I was stunned and stuttered a bit while speaking to him, to my surprise, seeing his fluency in English,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

A text inserted into the video reads, “Today, I met a very astonished gentleman who is an auto–driver. We had a very fun conversation, but for me it was very surprising that he is very fluent in English and trying to educate people to learn interesting language.”

“What I am telling you, listen to me very carefully, if you know English, you can go to London, Paris, America…. If you don’t know English, you cannot go there,” said the auto driver in the video.

He then gave an example highlighting the importance of English. The auto driver added that if you’re in a London hotel and ask the waiter for a glass of full water, he will give you a glass of full water. And if you’ll this say in Marathi [he then says the same thing in Marathi], the waiter will ask you to leave.

“That is why I am telling you, you learn English, you talk in English. It is an international language,” he asserted.

The video, since being shared on June 25 has gone viral with over three million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Many in the comments section said that he sounds like the former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.