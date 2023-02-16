Anand Mahindra shares an insightful video on why meditation is essential. Watch

Our ability to navigate any situation improves when we have a calm mind. It's essential to soothe our thoughts and become better each day. Recently, Anand Mahindra too emphasised this point and shared a video on how meditation can help us in our life.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video that features a woman from Arsha Samyoga School of Yoga and Vedanta. The woman can be heard talking about how essential it is to slow down the extra thoughts in our minds. She also adds that meditation is a great way to help slow down these thoughts.

In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, "A useful, common-sense explanation of the value of meditation. (I'm naturally biased towards it since she has referred to certain 'objects' we manufacture.)

Take a look at the video here:



This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than two lakh people and has more than 8000 likes. Many people have even reacted to the clip.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section posted, "As far as I understand, meditation is balance, not about not reacting to the world around but to control the reactions and ability to diffuse an escalating situation." Another person added, "Meditation is a kind of watchfulness...just be alert and aware of the actions.. if sitting, focuses on breath. if moving your hands, do it with awareness. " "20 minutes of meditation is a must for everyone in today's fast-track world," added a third.