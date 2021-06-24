Anand Mahindra shares video of rider encountering bears in the Nilgiris. Watch

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share all kinds of videos. This time it is a video involving a few bears. The clip has already prompted people to share various responses. While it intrigued some, others thought the video is scary.

“Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows the incident from a rider’s point of view who is not visible in the frame. The clip opens to show a picturesque path. We won’t give you much, so take a look to see what happens next.

Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 53,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post shared by Anand Mahindra has also garnered nearly 2,700 likes. People had a lot to say about this encounter.

“Double delight - not just in seeing mother and cubs but also the fact that the rider maintained a responsible distance. Sloth Bears - as are most wild animals - so rare to sight, we need to give them right of way and maximum possible space,” wrote a Twitter user.

“The Bear charge warning system will work only if the rider is not Beer charged,” joked another. “Woow.... that Bear charge was scary,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the bears shared by Anand Mahindra?