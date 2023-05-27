Home / Trending / Artist turns leftover bread into a functional lamp. Watch

Artist turns leftover bread into a functional lamp. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 27, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Japanese artist Yukiko Morita uses leftover breads from her bakery to create functional lamps. A video shared on Instagram shows her making one such lamp.

A video showing an artist’s remarkable display of creativity has left people stunned. The clip captures her turning a bread into a functional lamp. Hailing from Japan, Yukiko Morita, a baker, skillfully turns leftover breads from her bakery into incredible lamps. She has even started a brand called Pampshade with her innovative idea.

The image shows the artist making a lamp using bread. (Instagram/@pampshade_by_yukikomorita)
The image shows the artist making a lamp using bread. (Instagram/@pampshade_by_yukikomorita)

Morita shared a video capturing her craft on Instagram. The video shows her checking a piece of bread. She then uses various methods to make sure that mould does not form on the bread when it is turned into a lamp. Eventually, she fits lights inside the bread to create a lamp.

Take a look at the video to see the end result:

The video has left people stunned. Many also took to the comments section to express their amazement.

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted:

“Masterpiece,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” praised another. “I love this,” joined a third.

Yukiko Morita’s brand also has a YouTube channel and its bio explains from where the company got its name. “We're based in Japan. We call our bread lamps, ‘Pampshades.’ It's a play on words. The Japanese word for bread is ‘pan’, so, "pan" + ‘lampshade’ = ‘Pampshade!",” it reads. “Pampshades are made from real bread that has been carefully hollowed out and preserved with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating. While Pampshades look delicious, they are not edible,” the bio further explains.

