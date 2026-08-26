Austrian man who visited India for 22 years lists what got worse: ‘People got richer. Their diets got poorer’

An Austrian man who has been visiting India for 22 years has shared a list of things he believes have worsened in the country, from pollution and unhealthy diets to social media and increasingly transactional relationships. Austrian man shares his views on changing India. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Wolfgang Bergthaler. In the caption, he wrote, “Leaving #India with a few uncomfortable thoughts. My last post about India made a lot of Indians happy. So I probably owe you the other half of the story.”

Bergthaler said that while business opportunities in India are “endless” and the country offers plenty of opportunities to become wealthy, he believes some basic needs are still not being met.

He pointed to clean air and water, organic food and privacy before adding, “People got richer. Their diets got poorer.” He criticised the rise of junk and fast food, unhealthy lifestyles and a lack of sports.

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He also argued that more aspects of life have become transactional. “Everything became a business case,” he wrote, questioning whether there is still room for relationships without an expected return.

Bergthaler also commented on the growing use of social media, saying, “The attention span went from hours to reels.” He felt conversations increasingly jump between topics before becoming meaningful.

On the workplace, he wrote, “India went global. Hierarchy stayed local,” arguing that while companies have adopted global technology and practices, old-school power structures remain.

He also summed up what he sees as changing consumer behaviour with the line, “ ₹100 spent. 1000 expectations.”

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