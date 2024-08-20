Bengaluru auto driver returns forgotten 30 the following day, wins hearts with honesty

Recently, an auto driver from Bengaluru took the initiative to return the extra money that was forgotten during a passenger's ride. A Reddit user, who goes by Narasimha1997 on the platform, posted that he booked a Namma Yatri ride from Indranagar to his home in the BSK area earlier this week. A Bengaluru auto driver has won hearts with his honesty (HT File/Representative use)

His fare for the ride was ₹200, however in the middle of the ride the auto driver stopped at a petrol pump and he asked him to PhonePay his fare directly to the petrol pump. The total bill was ₹230, the auto driver said he would return the remaining 30 ₹once the ride ends. The user got busy with his phone and in a rush forgot to take ₹30 back.

During the entire ride, the auto driver and the user talked about politics, current affairs, and many other topics. As they were about to reach the location the user received an impromptu call and got busy. In the process, he forgot to collect the pending ₹30, and the auto driver also forgot. The next morning, at around 10 am, the auto driver knocked at his door and apologized for forgetting to pay him back.

In the viral post the Reddit user wrote, “Yesterday, I booked a Namma Yatri from Indiranagar to my home in BSK 2nd stage and I had to pay around 200 Rs. In the middle of the ride, the auto driver stopped at a petrol pump for fuel and asked me to PhonePe the money directly to the petrol pump attendant. The bill was 230 Rs, and he said he would pay the remaining 30 ₹back to me in cash. I agreed and paid,”.

“Today morning, around 10 AM, someone knocked on my door. I opened it, and to my surprise, it was the auto driver. He returned the 30 ₹and apologized for forgetting to pay me back yesterday. We both smiled, and he went back to his auto. It was a wholesome moment, and it was truly amazing to see someone with such honesty and effort to pay back,” he added.

Reacting to the viral post one of the user, laylomerry commented, “Not telling this as a joke, but go frame that 30 bucks. Every time you start doubting ethics and morals amongst people, look at that money & remember there is someone in some corner of this amoral world who is not yet unscrupulous.”

Another user, Big_bed_2622 commented, “In a country where non-stop violence and some disheartening terrible acts are going on, where we started believing that this place may not be a safe place out there for people. We have such gems around us. God bless him.”

The auto driver's thoughtful gesture not only restored the forgotten ₹30 but also highlighted the importance of integrity in everyday interactions.