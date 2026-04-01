Bengaluru CEO spots woman at airport get up from wheelchair, walk away in heels

A Bengaluru-based CEO has reignited the debate around wheelchair use at airports after sharing an incident he witnessed. Sumit Ramani, co-founder and CEO of ProtectMeWell, took to X to describe how a woman arrived at an airport lounge in a wheelchair, only to later stand up and walk in heels to collect a plate of food. A Bengaluru CEO witnessed a woman get up from her wheelchair at the airport and walk away in heels (Representational image generated using AI)

In his post shared yesterday, Bengaluru-based Ramani said that the woman appeared to be in her early 60s. She arrived at the airport lounge in a wheelchair, assisted by airline staff, and immediately got up to help herself to food.

Ramani, who is a consulting actuary, noted that the woman not only walked with apparent ease, she did so while wearing heels. He did not specify at which airport the incident occurred.

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Bengaluru CEO’s post “Sitting in an airport lounge, I watched a lady (possibly in her early 60s) arrive in a wheelchair, assisted by airline staff. The moment she was inside, she stood up with ease, walked across the floor in her reasonably high heels, and returned with a generously loaded plate of food,” Ramani said in his X post.

“I am trying very hard not to judge,” he added.