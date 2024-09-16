Bengaluru CFO, 37, gets botox every year for his crow's feet and brows, and it's cheaper than regular facials

Botox and injectables are no longer exclusive to celebrities and those in showbiz. Today, people from all walks of life who can afford these cosmetic treatments are choosing to undergo them routinely to retain youthful skin. Nearly one-third of Indian men want to experiment with facial skincare, according to a 2023 study.

Increasingly, more men are opening up to the idea of getting such treatments, and would rather get injectables done instead of buying expensive skin creams and facials. A 2023 study by London-based research agency Mintel says that about three in ten (30 per cent) men are interested in adding more facial skincare products to their regimen compared to 26 per cent of women who participated in the survey.

Take the case of a senior executive working at a company in Bengaluru. The man, who is a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), gets injectables to get rid of the crow's feet around his eyes and the lines between his brows, according to a feature by The Nod Mag.

“Look at the numbers. A facial for monthly upkeep at a good salon costs you at least ₹5,000, but I get my frown lines lightened every year for ₹8,000. I’m actually winning," the 37-year-old, who did not wish to be identified, told the online publication.

The CFO got his first injectables done in 2022.

A classic example of just how much some are invested in maintaining their youthful appearance and to what extent they will go to is the case of US-based million Bryan Johnson whose claim to internet fame is is “age-reversal”. The ultrawealthy tech entrepreneur claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a strict regime of diet, exercise and careful monitoring of his health stats. He spends upwards of $2 million a year on his anti-ageing regime.

