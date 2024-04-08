 Bengaluru man gets same driver on both Ola, Uber, asks ‘how’s this even possible’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru man gets same driver on both Ola, Uber, asks ‘how’s this even possible’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 08, 2024 12:23 PM IST

Peak Bengaluru: After a man booked rides on both Ola and Uber, he was surprised to find the same driver arriving to pick him up.

When booking a cab, many of us tend to check both Ola and Uber in order to save time and money. And if we are in a hurry, we often choose the ride that arrives first. Recently, a man booked a cab on both ride-hailing apps and was flabbergasted to find that he got the same driver for both rides. The man shared this incident on social media, and it has since received a lot of attention, with many people praising the cab driver for being a “true hustler”.

The screenshot was shared by the X user, who got the same driver arriving in his White Tyoto Etios to pick him up.(X/@shek_dev)
The screenshot was shared by the X user, who got the same driver arriving in his White Tyoto Etios to pick him up.(X/@shek_dev)

“Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How’s this even possible?” reads the caption to the post shared on X.

The screenshot displays the booking screen of both Ola and Uber, where the driver Ananda S can be seen arriving in his White Tyoto Etios to pick up the customer.

Take a look at the post right here:

The post was shared on April 4 on X. It has since then accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the post:

"Double spending; blockchains solve this problem!" posted an individual.

Another added, "True hustler."

"Driver also has both apps! What's the impossibility here?" shared a third.

A fourth expressed, "The driver enabled both Ola Cabs and Uber. But why did he accept both rides."

"It happens a lot. They also end up cancelling the Uber ride as Ola pays more (maybe since Ola is comparatively costlier)," wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, "Most of the drivers use multiple apps for booking. Whichever app picks the ride will stick to it."

Trending News Viral Video
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

