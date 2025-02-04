Bengaluru woman feels her maid will ‘walk all over her’ if she doesn’t deduct her salary for missing work

A Bengaluru woman’s post on whether it is acceptable to deduct a maid’s salary for missing work for days has sparked a bigger conversation about offs and the responsibilities of house help. She posted that though she feels guilty, she fears that if she doesn’t draw a line with her maid, then she will “walk all over her.” The woman claimed that the house help took 10 days off. (Pixabay)

“Need to know because - I genuinely consider myself a fair person. I've helped her get her ABHA insurance, given her bonuses and things that she asks for. I don't mind giving leave when it's a couple of days. It's normal - everyone needs a break - but when she takes a break of 10 days - isn't a salary cut warranted? It's literally 1/3rd of the month,” she wrote.

“Why do I get the guilt trip of - oh no one else cut my salary, why did you cut it, (which I highly suspect to be false because she complains about these other people alllll the time.) or things like my son is admitted in the hospital (every month some relative of hers is in the hospital or has died). I've even bought medicines for her family, dropped her at her place - told her how to use the damn insurance,” she added.

The woman further expressed, “I don't know man - I feel guilty of cutting someone's salary when I know she does need the money but I also feel like if I just keep giving it as it is she'll just walk all over me with her sob stories.”

What did social media say?

“It's a job. Treat it like one. If you've spoken about leaves and stuff before. You can cut it. If you've not, you can either cut it or use this as the example for all future leaves,” an individual suggested. Another added, “Ask her to arrange a replacement during her absence. You can discuss what kind of fair payment can be worked out.”

A third posted, “We have made a verbal agreement with our cook that she can take 3 days off max in a month. Sunday is a holiday for her. If she takes more than that we will deduct 200 per time. (she cooks twice daily). But in spite of that she used to take 6-7 days off in a month and we never deducted her salary. But last month she took 10 days off and kept telling me that she'll come tomorrow. We paid her for 15 days and told her not to come. She came that evening and requested not to fire her and she won't take anymore leaves.” A fourth wrote, “She is just misusing your innocence. Be a little strict or change the cook.”

