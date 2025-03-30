Bengaluru woman mid Zoom call at cafe gets unexpected reality check on napkin: 'Humbled'

A Bengaluru woman was taken by surprise when a fellow cafe customer handed her a handwritten note—not a phone number, but a noise complaint. A woman in Bengaluru got a surprise note at a cafe—not a phone number, but a noise complaint.(X/@sujatayadav1711)

Sujata Yadav, who was attending an office Zoom call at a cafe, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of the napkin with a short but clear message: "You can be heard all the way here."

Along with the image, she captioned the post, "I was working at a cafe recently and was mid-Zoom call when a stranger walks by and drops a napkin on my table. It’s not a phone number. It’s a noise complaint. Humbled."

Viral moment sparks mixed reactions

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 188k views and igniting a flurry of reactions from social media users. Some found the situation hilarious, while others debated the etiquette of working from public spaces.

One user quipped, "At least they were polite enough to write it down instead of shushing you!" Another added, "This is why I carry headphones everywhere—some people forget cafés aren't private offices."

Some users defended Sujata, with one writing, "People take work calls in cafés all the time. If it was really disturbing, they could have just spoken to her directly." However, another countered, "Zoom calls in a café? That’s peak main character energy."

A few users related to the situation, sharing similar experiences. "Happened to me once. I was just explaining a project, and someone handed me a note saying ‘Please lower your voice.’ I left immediately," one person commented.

Another user took a humorous approach, joking, "Imagine if they had just slid over a noise-cancelling earplug instead!" Some even praised the anonymous café-goer, with one remarking, "Classy move. Subtle but effective."

While some sympathised with the note-writer, others believed a direct conversation would have been a better approach. "A simple ‘Hey, could you lower your voice?’ would have done the trick," one user pointed out.