Berkeley professor recalls how he unknowingly walked into Oppenheimer set

Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, is winning the box office and people’s hearts. The biopic by Christopher Nolan about J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has left people stunned. And it is no wonder that social media is filled with interesting posts related to the film. Among them is a tweet by Gašper Beguš that has left people amused. In his tweet, he shared how he accidentally walked into the set of the film during a shoot at the University of Barkley. The image of the Oppenheimer set was shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@begusgasper)

“I was innocently walking on campus one day when I saw a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group had a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups). Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene,” he shared. He concluded his post by sharing a picture of the set.

The post was shared some two days ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 5.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has gathered tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the professor’s Oppenheimer-related post:

“I was wondering if they shot the movie at the universities they said they were at. That’s so cool!” shared a Twitter user. “They posted casting calls for extras on Craigslist here in Santa Fe. I regret not responding!” posted another. To which, Beguš replied, “Maybe if I wore more vintage clothes, the director wouldn't have noticed me and I'd be in the movie today!” A third added, “Something similar happened to me many years ago at UBC, except they asked ‘Are you an extra?’ Long story short, I am in an Al Pacino film.” A fourth commented, “I had similar experiences when they filmed a Transformer sequel in Downtown Detroit. Also, I walked through the set of the Harold and Kumar xmas movie completely unaware until I saw cameras.” A fifth wrote, “Cool, you should have asked to be an extra.”

